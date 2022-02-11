First the mitigating factors for Purdue (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten), who scored less than 65 points for the first time all season. It still leads the country in KenPom.com’s offensive efficiency metric, and you have to be able to score to win at any time — especially in March.

Because of some covid-related rescheduling, it was the second game in three nights for the Boilermakers (though the same was true for Michigan, which edged Penn State on Tuesday). It was the second time in six days Purdue faced the Wolverines. And Michigan (13-9, 7-5) was understandably a bit more desperate in mid-February than a team that entered sharing the Big Ten lead.

All these caveats aside, Thursday presented what’s been a plausible scenario for much of Purdue’s season. Michigan got hot against a midpack three-point percentage defense team, making 12 of 21 from the perimeter. It rattled off 1.37 points per possession in 60 trips, a clip difficult even for the best offenses to keep pace with.

If anybody could be expected to, it would be Purdue. Ivey is averaging 17.7 points while shooting 40.5 percent from three. Big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams are almost never on the court at the same time, so their combined averages of 26.9 points and 15.3 rebounds over 38.7 minutes a game accurately reflect the Boilermakers’ production at the five spot.

Veteran Sasha Stefanovic is a reliable outside threat. Sophomore forward Mason Gillis owns the second-highest KenPom offensive rating of any Division I player, though the number of possessions he uses (via a made basket, a missed shot rebounded by the defense or a turnover) is relatively modest. The Boilermakers are also deep, routinely using a nine- or 10-man rotation.

But then there’s the defense, rated 126th by KenPom in efficiency. Only one Final Four team since 2002 (the first year data is available) has a team finished outside the top 100 in that metric; that was 2003 Marquette, which was 109th (and second in offense).

There is a bit of cause and effect in play there, since winning four or more NCAA tournament games against generally strong teams is going to provide a significant boost to anybody’s numbers. That’s happened before. In 2011, VCU jumped from 126th on Selection Sunday to 78th as a result of its Final Four run.

Yet it also isn’t unfair to point out how teams with exceptional offenses but shoddy defenses don’t have the best track record in March. Purdue is immense fun to watch, perhaps as much as any offense in the country. It just might not be enough in the postseason unless it can improve at the defensive end in the next month.

Going Hog Wild — again

There could be some understandable deja vu at Arkansas, which finds itself closely tracking last season’s arc — only this time, higher expectations created greater angst when things momentarily went sideways.

The Razorbacks opened last season with nine consecutive victories, all but one during a nonconference slate devoid of household names (though they did pick off eventual postseason darlings Abilene Christian, North Texas and Oral Roberts in that span). Then came four losses in five games before a mid-January course correction produced 11 victories in 12 outings to close the regular season.

That team would land a No. 3 seed, reach the second weekend of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996 and set the stage for hopes of something even greater than an Elite Eight appearance.

The encore? Another 9-0 start (Cincinnati, Kansas State and Northern Iowa are the most notable victories), followed by a 1-5 slide that featured losses to Hofstra, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. And sure enough, the Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) have won nine in a row since, a run punctuated by Tuesday’s 80-76 defeat of No. 1 Auburn.

It might be harder to keep up this time. One reason is the Hogs haven’t been quite as sharp at either end of the floor as they were last season. But more significantly, they still have to face Tennessee (twice), Alabama, Kentucky and LSU before the regular season is out.

The next month won’t be easy. But if Arkansas navigates it with only a misstep or two, it will be a popular Final Four pick.

Six to watch this weekend

No. 20 Texas at No. 10 Baylor (Saturday, noon, ESPN2): It’s the first of two meetings between the Lone Star State rivals in a span of 17 days. The host Bears (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) shook off their thumping at Kansas last weekend with a 75-60 defeat of Kansas State. Still, they’ve dropped four of their last nine while Texas (18-6, 7-4) has won five of six, including Monday’s riveting 79-76 defeat of Kansas.

Seton Hall at No. 15 Villanova (Saturday, 1 p.m., Fox): The Pirates (15-7, 6-6 Big East) appear to have corrected their January wobble, ripping off three consecutive victories despite the absence of concussed guard Bryce Aiken. He’s not expected back to face Villanova (18-6, 11-3), but this is still an opportunity for Kevin Willard’s team to improve its stock. Wildcats point guard Collin Gillespie is playing on a severely sprained ankle and logged 26 scoreless minutes Tuesday at St. John’s.

Miami at Wake Forest (Saturday, 3 p.m., MASN): It’s a matchup of two of the surprise teams in the ACC, as the visiting Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4) go for the season sweep of the Demon Deacons (20-5, 10-4). Miami is just 4-4 since its upset of Duke last month, and this represents the best remaining chance in the regular season for the Hurricanes to improve their profile. With a victory, ACC player of the year candidate Alondes Williams and Wake would clinch the program’s first winning season in league play since 2009-10.

Memphis at No. 6 Houston (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC): Penny Hardaway’s Tigers (13-8, 7-4 American) have ripped off four victories in a row. Unfortunately for them, beating Tulsa, East Carolina, Central Florida and Tulane probably won’t help revive Memphis’s NCAA at-large hopes very much. Winning at Houston is another matter. The Cougars (20-3, 9-1) had a 12-game winning streak end Wednesday against Southern Methodist, and will provide a stern defensive test for a Memphis bunch starting to figure things out on offense.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s at No. 2 Gonzaga (Saturday, 10 p.m., ESPN2): A week after plowing through Brigham Young, 90-57, the Zags (20-2, 9-0 WCC) face one of their toughest remaining tests in league play as the Gaels (20-5, 8-2) roll into the Kennel. But Saint Mary’s lost Tuesday at Santa Clara, and it’s uncertain if they can be the first WCC team to take down Gonzaga in Spokane in more than four years. The last to do it? The Gaels, with a 74-71 triumph on Jan. 18, 2018.