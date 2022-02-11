The organization brought in former all-star Kristaps Porzingis in a deal that sent Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis, nicknamed the Unicorn, is the fastest player in NBA history to record 500 three-pointers and 500 blocks and one of five in league annals to post 4,000 points, 1,500 rebounds, 400 three-pointers and 400 blocks before their 25th birthday.

The Wizards also acquired a 2022 second-round pick as Sheppard approached the deadline looking for three things: draft capital, trade exceptions and talent.

“There’s only going to be so many opportunities to get talent,” Sheppard said. “And to get talent, you have to give up talent. And understand that three of the players that went out yesterday weren’t with us last season. They were new players, and they were part of our [plan to] go forward.

“But the trade deadline gives you unique opportunities. And Kristaps, we think we upgraded our talent level here.”

The subplot in taking a big swing on the 7-foot-3, 240-pounder is the message that it sends to Bradley Beal. The franchise cornerstone can become an unrestricted free agent after the season and has yet to sign a four-year, $181.5 million extension that has been on the table since Oct. 1. He could stand to earn roughly $50 million more if he declines the player option for the 2022-23 season.

Beal, who had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, wants to win. Plain and simple. The team has fallen to 25-29 after a 10-3 start. Porzingis has dealt with a variety of injuries, though Sheppard said there’s a plan to manage that, and his upside as an elite offensive talent who also provides upper-echelon rim protection, Sheppard believes, was worth the gamble.

Sheppard continued to insist Friday that he and Beal have a good relationship, that the franchise’s No. 2 all-time scorer is going to remain in Washington and that Beal would say otherwise if that was the case.

“At the end of the day, I had to do my job,” Sheppard said. “Those guys do their jobs, and we all meet collectively. I have enough history with Bradley and with [Coach Wes Unseld Jr.] that they trust us to do what’s best for the Wizards.

“We’ve shown a willingness to be very aggressive. We’ve shown a willingness not to sit still. We’re going to continue pushing to make this team the very best it can.”

The Wizards certainly didn’t sit still with the pieces acquired from the Russell Westbrook trade made in July. Dinwiddie was part of the Porzingis deal. Montrezl Harrell was sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr., a conditional second-round draft pick in 2023 or 2024 and a trade exception. The team had lost nine of 11 games before Thursday night’s victory over the Nets, in which both teams were shorthanded after executing major trades.

Sheppard acknowledged the Wizards’ struggles since they were 15-11 when a covid-19 outbreak hit, but he also added that the group did not handle the early success well. He specifically pointed to the defensive drop-off in a season when that is supposed to be a main tenet of the team’s identity.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was also part of the Westbrook deal, had his own thoughts.

“I would say we all weren’t on the same page,” Caldwell-Pope said after Thursday’s game. “Everybody had their own agendas of how they wanted to attack this year. A lot of guys were fighting for minutes. A lot of guys were complaining about minutes, not getting the ball, not touching it. A lot of things were going into the reason why [the team struggled].

“We started 10-3, which was great. No one had no agendas. They just wanted to come in and win. Everybody was new and was getting to know each other. So we wanted to come in and win. But once everybody started getting comfortable, I feel like a lot of agendas and I would say egos took over.”

The roster management is far from over for the Wizards, the GM said. Point guard is an offseason priority, Sheppard said. The talent level still isn’t enough even after the addition of Porzingis, who was averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 34 games playing with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Unseld is thrilled with the prospects of a Beal-Porzingis combination and hinted that it could be comparable to Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, whom he coached in Denver.