But the Nets and 76ers were dealing with higher-profile and more scrutinized players, and they didn’t have the benefit of marinating on the proposals during the offseason. With little more than two months to go before the playoffs, the Nets and 76ers reshaped their cores on the fly in hopes of gaining an edge in the bunched-up conference standings.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the biggest trade deadline deal in at least a decade, plus a quick roundup of Thursday’s other off-court action.

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey Return to menu

No executive was under greater pressure to make a deal than Morey, and none faced a trickier predicament than Philadelphia’s stalemate with Simmons. For months, Morey had bet adopting a patient approach would pay off with a big fish and that settling for non-stars in return would be a mistake. Countless rumors came and went, but Morey emerged Thursday with Harden, a former MVP and three-time scoring champion around whom he built high-level contenders for nearly a decade with the Houston Rockets.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the circumstances, swapping the burned bridge with Simmons for a Harden life raft was a no-brainer, even if the deal also cost Philadelphia an elite shooter in Seth Curry, backup center Andre Drummond and two first-round picks. In the short term, Harden elevates the 76ers title hopes and alleviates strain on franchise center Joel Embiid, who gleefully sent a subliminal shot at Simmons on Twitter.

Advertisement

Whether this deal is good for Morey or good for the 76ers will be determined by the size of Harden’s next contract, which could reach up to $270 million over five years. The 32-year-old Harden’s efficiency and athleticism have shown signs of deterioration this season, and his next contract has the potential to ruin Philadelphia’s cap flexibility for years if he can’t play at an all-NBA form. Those concerns can wait until the offseason, as Morey should savor his high-stakes Houdini act.

Loser: Kevin Durant Return to menu

Durant put on a brave face during his Thursday appearance on TNT for the NBA all-star draft, welcoming Simmons, Curry and Drummond to Brooklyn and saying that “everybody got what they wanted.”

Morey got what he wanted. Harden, upset with his heavy workload and Kyrie Irving’s part-time availability due to his unvaccinated status, got what he wanted. Philadelphia’s fans certainly got what they wanted with Simmons’s departure. And both Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, got what they wanted with a fresh start in a desirable market following an endless and costly holdout.

It’s exceedingly hard to argue, though, that Durant got what he wanted or anything close to what he should have expected after signing with the Nets in 2019 and adding Harden in 2021. Brooklyn’s vision was to craft a superstar-friendly culture that would sit atop the East throughout Durant’s late-prime and attract a new round of ring-chasers every year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Durant instead found himself as the only reliable piece within a house of cards this season. With Durant, who was playing at an MVP level until he suffered a knee sprain in mid-January, the Nets scraped out more than enough wins to make up for Irving’s absences. Without Durant, they have lost 10 straight games and just acquiesced to Harden’s desire to jump ship. To make matters worse, Durant will bear the burden of the fallout, needing to find a way to make it work with Irving and Simmons, two of the league’s most unreliable personalities.

Throughout his career, Durant has preferred to lead by example and roll with the punches. His questionable decisions — to leave Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors to team up with Irving, to watch Harden depart without pushing back in public — have come at the expense of his ability to win titles and further his legacy. Perhaps he has other priorities, but it’s a shame that Durant the power broker isn’t as savvy as Durant the player.

Winner: James Harden Return to menu

Harden appeared to learn some lessons from his messy exit from Houston. This time around, he kept a lower-profile, didn’t vent at a news conference and made his feelings known through back channels. While critics will correctly point out that he has quit on two teams in 13 months, he will probably get off easier because the Nets aren’t left in total disarray like the Rockets.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Image seems to matter less to Harden than his role, his title chances and his earning potential. In Philadelphia, he will enter his latest superstar marriage with Embiid, play in a more stable environment for the balance of this season and enter negotiations this summer with Morey, who happens to be his No. 1 fan. Expect a satisfied Harden to enjoy a post-trade bump with the 76ers just as he did with the Nets last year.

Loser: James Harden Return to menu

There are real complications to Harden’s latest move. The 76ers are, and always will be, Embiid’s team, a dynamic that could pose challenging to Harden, who grew accustomed to life as Houston’s face and never found an ideal balance in Brooklyn.

Story continues below advertisement

Harden has also fallen out with a long list of stars — including Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Irving — and has typically preferred playing with centers who are mobile pick-and-roll targets. Defensively, Harden likes to switch and conserve energy, while Embiid is at his best when he mans the paint. Both of Philadelphia’s stars carry injury risks and both have a lot to prove in the playoffs, as does Philadelphia Coach Doc Rivers, who has overseen several collapses in recent years. Rivers will also need to reconsider his long-standing aversion to staggering the minutes of his stars.

Advertisement

There is an accumulative, negative effect to Harden’s recent actions: The more he changes teams and the more he doesn’t get along with teammates, the more it looks like he’s a central part of the problem. Those narratives could have changed if he had stayed healthy in last year’s playoffs and Brooklyn had capitalized on an excellent shot to win the title, but he didn’t and they didn’t. If Harden doesn’t get over the hump in Philadelphia, he won’t be given the benefit of the doubt.

Winners: Klutch Sports Return to menu

After helping Anthony Davis force his way from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul successfully extricated Simmons from Philadelphia with more than three years remaining on his five-year, $170 million max contract. In so doing, Klutch has set an aggressive new precedent for high-level players who want a change of scenery. Why wait until free agency? Why wait until they are entering the final year of their deal? Why wait, ever, if Simmons can stay home for five months, pay some fines and immediately land on a big-market contender?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The lesson to other players is that Klutch gets the job done. The pressure to other teams is that Klutch won’t blink in a stare down. And the lesson to NBA owners is that they better have a clear understanding of how happy their best players are at every given moment. Given the disruptive nature of Simmons’s trade request and holdout, the league’s owners will almost certainly seek better protections against similar actions by star players who have signed guaranteed contracts during the next collective bargaining agreement.

Loser: Kyrie Irving Return to menu

Irving, not Harden or Simmons, will be the leading scapegoat should Brooklyn’s title hopes fail to materialize. His decision not to get vaccinated set the tone for the Nets’ season, increased Harden’s nightly burden, disrupted his team’s chemistry and lineup continuity and fundamentally changed the professional dynamics for Brooklyn’s superstar trio.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Part of the appeal of playing with Durant should have been the opportunity for Irving to rewrite his reputation after his fallout with James in Cleveland and his botched attempt to lead the Boston Celtics. Yet it’s the same old story: Irving’s enigmatic personality steps all over his scintillating talent.

Winners: Milwaukee Bucks Return to menu

At first blush, Milwaukee’s position as defending champions took a pair of hits: Philadelphia added talent by landing Harden and Brooklyn improved its depth and defense with its return package. If the last two seasons are any guide, though, winning a title during the pandemic will require excellent chemistry and continuity. On those counts, Milwaukee hold clear edges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bucks, who have been rounding into form in recent weeks, added veteran center Serge Ibaka in a minor deadline move that addressed their biggest positional weakness. As Brooklyn and Philadelphia get to know each other, Milwaukee will be cruising right along with its reliable core trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Losers: Washington Wizards Return to menu

Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has proved adept at making trades — moving on from John Wall and flipping Westbrook — but his free agency work has left a lot to be desired. There should be no excitement that Washington traded the bad contracts belonging to Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans on Thursday because both deals were central parts of Sheppard’s work over the past two offseasons. What’s more, the Wizards had to swallow another bad contract in Kristaps Porzingis, who struggled to score efficiently, move defensively and stay healthy during his three seasons in Dallas. Ending the Bertans era as quickly as possible was advisable, but this trade isn’t the kind of meaningful progress that Bradley Beal or any Wizards fan wanted to see.

Winners: Boston Celtics Return to menu

Celtics President Brad Stevens enjoyed a busy and tidy Thursday, acquiring Derrick White and Daniel Theis, shipping out Dennis Schroder and Josh Richardson and ducking under the luxury tax line. White and Theis look like superior fits alongside Boston’s star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the cost in draft capital to get the deals done was marginal.

Losers: Los Angeles Lakers Return to menu

The Lakers were reminded of the folly of their offseason trade for Westbrook when they couldn’t gain any real traction in trades. With Westbrook’s value cratering and so few other movable assets, Los Angeles (26-30) seems resigned to its lot in the middle of the West’s standings. James came close to admitting as much this week, acknowledging that the Lakers aren’t on the Bucks’ level after a blowout loss on Tuesday and then noting that a trade deadline “fog” was hanging over his team on Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel, who has faced serious questions about his job security since December, would have really benefited from a move of any kind. Alas, his personal fog will continue.

Winners: Draftniks Return to menu

The race to the bottom of the NBA’s standings isn’t as enthralling as it used to be because the NBA altered its draft lottery odds to discourage tanking. Still, the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all acted as sellers in trades this week. With the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder already established as also-rans, there’s now a pretty deep crop of teams angling for top prospects like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith.

Losers: New York Knicks Return to menu