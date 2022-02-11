But Beckham isn’t doing it. He is resisting. He is showing restraint. He is, at age 29, applying the wisdom that has been gained from experiencing the wide arc of his NFL career, from superstardom with the New York Giants to afterthought status with the Cleveland Browns to, now, what with the Rams? The comfortable fit of being a reliable contributor?

“A younger me definitely would have,” Beckham said this week, asked what satisfaction he is drawing from proving critics wrong. “But I feel like I’ve come so far. I really know who I am. I know myself. I know what I can bring. I know all of the stories and all that. So it’s tough to answer.

“But I don’t really take satisfaction because it’s not that deep for me,” he continued, “because like I said, I just know who I am. I’m just happy I’m in the position I am in, playing in a Super Bowl and hopefully being able to give one last effort, everything I have for this team to bring home that trophy.”

There are few figures in the NFL more fascinating than Beckham. He became an NFL icon before his overall body of work justified it, with that remarkable one-handed catch as a Giants rookie in 2014. His play began to catch up to his fame, with Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons.

But then his career came undone with injuries and issues, so many issues: the partying on a boat the week of a playoff game; the sideline tussle with a kicking net; the video with him lying on a bed by a pizza with an unidentified white powder on a piece of cardboard and a woman holding a credit card over it; the interview in which he questioned the effectiveness of quarterback Eli Manning while sitting alongside Lil Wayne. There was the trade to the Browns and the ensuing struggles in Cleveland and the knee injury that cut short his 2020 season and the video posted by his father this season just before the Browns released him in November.

It was all just so much, a career of extremes. There were many lessons learned, Beckham said this week, but he wasn’t specifying.

“There has been a lot of moments in my career that I can look back on now,” he said, “and ask myself: How could I have handled that better? … It’s a really great question. Honestly, I’m sorry. I don’t have the specific answer for you right now. Just know that there is a lot of moments where I look back as a 29-year-old and reflect, like: How could I have been better in this situation? I wish I could give you one. But I won’t throw myself under the bus right now.”

Beckham joined the all-in Rams following his release by the Browns, choosing them over a handful of other teams that were pursuing him. And it has all gone, perhaps to the surprise of some, well.

“I think that’s as big a part of our success as anything, is the camaraderie that exists in the locker room, guys that care about one another,” Coach Sean McVay said. “They play for one another. We’ve got great veteran leadership, which is why I think you see great players like Von Miller and Odell Beckham come in here. They’ve made key contributions. But they were welcomed with open arms. And they did a great job of being able to embrace the culture that was set here, kind of build on it.”

Beckham said he knew, as he joined another new team, that his reputation would precede him.

“As far as the locker room, I just was talking to someone about it earlier,” he said. “And they were talking about how the perception of me is going to walk into the room before I walk into the room …. I felt coming in here I was just going to be me. That’s just it. And whatever someone thinks of me is what someone is going to think of me. I hope that they see me for who I am and not, you know, what the world has made me to be.”

What Beckham figured out along the way, he says, was to stop worrying about what was said about him.

“When you erase, eliminate all of that,” he said, “you just realize you were carrying other people’s problems, things that they may need to work on with themselves, like you’re carrying all that energy. And it just was weighing me down. I feel like it could have been the reason I got injured time after time after time because there was a part of me that wanted to prove people wrong more than I just wanted to be myself and prove myself right. So I definitely feel a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

He is not the No. 1 receiver with the Rams. Far from it. Cooper Kupp led the NFL this season in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. But Beckham has found a new niche as a superb complement.

In the regular season, he topped 50 yards in just two of his eight games since joining the Rams. In three postseason games, though, Beckham has pulled in 54, 69 and 113 yards. He’s also a popular target for Stafford in the end zone. After going scoreless in six games with Cleveland this season, he hauled in five regular season touchdowns for Los Angeles and one more in the postseason.

“He’s come in since Day 1, his ability to grasp what we’re asking him to do midseason with no OTAs, no training camp — it was really impressive from my standpoint what he’s been able to grasp, go out there and execute and play,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He’s been huge for us in the playoffs. He’s had big games for us in the last couple games that have really propelled us to the position that we are today. And we’re going to need more of the same from him.”

These are good times for Beckham both professionally and personally. He and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, announced in November that she is expecting a child. Beckham said he was “on standby” this week.

He also recalled watching last year’s Super Bowl, with his career at a low point, and telling himself that he would play in this year’s version.