The MVP is selected through a voting process comprised of 16 members of the Professional Football Writers of America covering the game (80 percent of the total) and the remaining 20 percent is determined by fans voting online. Quarterbacks have dominated the award. Eleven of the past 15 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks — including the last two in Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV and Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV — and 31 of the 56 winners in the event’s history have played under center. (Two Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen shared the honor at Super Bowl XII.)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the favorite for this year’s award, is listed as -110 on the money line by DraftKings, meaning you have to wager $110 to win $100. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the second choice at +210 followed by Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (+650), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (+1800) and Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase (+1800).
Stafford makes sense as the favorite. His team is currently laying four points on the point spread to the Bengals implying that he and his team have a good chance to win. And for the reasons stated earlier, QBs on the winning team are tough to ignore. Laying $110 to win $100 isn’t great but you can construct a single-game parlay to improve those odds. For example, if you combine the Rams money line with Stafford going over 279½ passing yards and throwing two or more touchdowns — a performance that would go a long way to securing him the game’s MVP award — then you can get +190 to +200 odds, significantly better than straight MVP odds.
If the Bengals win, Burrow would almost certainly get a serious look for MVP honors, and the price for him winning the award rivals that of wagering on Cincinnati as an underdog, which ranges from +155 to +175 depending on what sportsbooks you have available in your state. In addition, in order for Chase to have success it stands to reason Burrow will too, further bolstering Burrow’s case.
If you are looking for a live long shot, consider edge rusher Von Miller (+5000), the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and one of 10 defensive players to win the award since the AFL-NFL merger of 1970. Miller has been credited with 16 total pressures and two sacks this postseason, the same as Donald, plus the Rams defensive front will be up against a Bengals pass-blocking unit that ranked second-to-last in Football Outsiders adjusted sack rate and third-to-last in ESPN’s pass-blocking win rate. If Donald is subject to double and triple teams look for Miller to harass the quarterback early and often. If that leads to a multi-sack game or a timely turnover, he could sneak his way into the hearts of the voters.