Even in the final race, when they placed second to Gonzaga in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Bulldogs cheered, securing just enough points to win the first-place team medal.

“I think it was the most amazing feeling I’ve ever felt,” said sophomore Brady Begin, who finished second in the 500 freestyle. “Being able to be part of a team and boost each other up, jumping in the pool at the end, screaming, laughing, it was the best thing I’ve ever experienced.”

The 2.5-point victory, with Churchill at 464.5 and Gonzaga at 462, was an abnormally close margin for a championship event (Whitman, at 288 points, finished third). In 2020, the last time the Metros were staged, Gonzaga won by 90 points.

Private schools have long dominated the Metros meet, with Gonzaga and Georgetown Prep combining for 19 of the last 21 championships. But the other two, in 2018 and now 2021, belong to Churchill, a public school.

“I’m so proud of our team, I think it makes the win 10 times better,” Begin said.

Coach Kevin McKenzie and his swimmers reiterated that their team’s victory was a testament to its depth, as well as a diving victory that added the requisite points for a win. The biggest inner-motivation might have been a slight change to their mascot’s name.

“We always thought we were the underdogs,” senior Neo Matsuyama said, in favor of the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga, with its first-place finishes, broke the meet record in all three of the day’s relays. Multi-event individual winners on the boys’ side included Gonzaga seniors Collin McKenzie (100 breaststroke, and a meet record in the 200 individual medley) and Mac Marsh (50 and 100 freestyles), and Richard Montgomery senior Everett Oehler (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly).

Stone Ridge earns another title

Stone Ridge (390.5 points), the top team on the girls’ side, didn’t entertain the possibility of an upset, as its win was the program’s second major title of the championship season, along with the Independent School League meet. Holton-Arms (349 points) and Walter Johnson (324 points) took second and third place.

The Gators became the first back-to-back champions on the girls’ side since 2015, with Erin Gemmell, the team’s top swimmer, again leading the way.

“This has always been the big meet; my parents took me to watch this meet before I was in high school to watch Katie [Ledecky],” Gemmell said. “This was the real goal we were aiming for, to win Metros.”

Gemmell (100 and 200 freestyles) and Holton-Arms’ Sophie Duncan (200 IM and tie in the 100 fly) won both of their individual events, as did Damascus swimmer Carly Sebring (100 backstroke, tie in the 100 fly).

In the day’s tightest race, Sebring and Duncan finished in a tie in the 100 fly, as the board read 54.49 for both swimmers. Other winners included Good Counsel junior Madison Smith in the 500 freestyle, Walter Johnson junior Sienna Karp in the 100 backstroke and Bethesda-Chevy Chase junior Nina Allen in the 50 freestyle.

