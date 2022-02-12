What to read about Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Here’s everything you need to know.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals trailed by 18 points in the first half but battled back to pull out overtime win and earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

Cooper Kupp and the Rams overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit and now have a chance to win a Super Bowl on their home field.

Here are five bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI.

The “Ickey Shuffle” touchdown dance that helped make Ickey Woods a national sensation as his 1988 Bengals got all the way to a Super Bowl drew the ire of the NFL.

