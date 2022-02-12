Before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals meet in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, here is a look at their key personnel and how they measure up.

All stats are from the 2021 regular season

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, a 13-year veteran, and Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, are both appearing in the Super Bowl for the first time. They were also considered two of the most-valuable passers this season, per ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating.

Matthew Stafford

Joe Burrow

Passer rating

In a clean pocket

112.1

112.0

Under pressure

80.1

89.6

When blitzed

131.5

120.2

Look for these under-the-radar players to impact Super Bowl

Coaching

Sean McVay and Zac Taylor are no strangers to one another. Taylor was the Rams assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and the team's quarterbacks coach in 2018 under McVay before heading to the Bengals in 2019. The two faced each other in Week 8 of the 2019 season, a 24-10 victory for the Rams.

Sean McVay

Zac Taylor

Tendencies to call a play

based on the score

Percentage of rushing plays when …

Leading

49%

48%

Tied

39%

40%

Trailing

30%

37%

Tendencies to call a play

based on the down

Percentage of rushing plays when …

First

51%

53%

Second

38%

38%

Third

24%

20%

Fourth down agressivenes

Fourth down decisions

Went for it

123

20

135

21

Conversion rate

50%

67%

Players to watch in Super Bowl LVI

League ranks

Rams

Bengals

Offense

Points scored per drive

Rank

2.5

6th

2.3

11th

Plays per drive

17th

5.9

26th

5.6

TD percentage

27%

7th

26%

11th

Red-zone efficiency

58%

17th

56%

20th

Goal-to-go efficiency

70.0%

20th

69.7%

21th

Percentage of three-and-out drives

33%

20th

30%

17th

Average yards gained per drive

35.0

5th

32.3

17th

Rams’ touchdown leaders

Cooper Kupp led the league in receptions (145), reciving yards (1,947) and reciving touchdowns (16) during the regular season. The team's leaders in TDs scored through the playoffs

Cooper Kupp

20

Darrell Henderson

8

Van Jefferson

6

Odell Beckham Jr.

6

Sony Michel

5

Tyler Higbee

5

Robert Woods

5

Bengals’ touchdown leaders

Joe MIxon led Cincinatti with 16 touchdowns (13 rushing, 3 receiving) during the regular season. The team's leaders in TDs scored through the playoffs

Joe Mixon

16

Ja'Marr Chase

14

Tyler Boyd

6

Tee Higgins

6

C.J. Uzomah

6

Samaje Perine

3

Defense

Points allowed per drive

Rank

7th

1.8

8th

1.9

Plays allowed per drive

20th

6.0

11th

5.8

TD percentage

19%

5th

21%

12th

Red-zone efficiency

54%

12nd

56%

16th

Goal-to-go efficiency

68%

12th

54%

1st

Percentage of three-and-out drives

32%

12th

30%

22th

Average yards allowed per drive

30.4

9th

31.4

15th

Key players

Rams

Cooper Kupp

wide receiver

Kupp is the fourth wide out to win the triple crown after leading all players with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

4.5

99.2

yards per route run vs. man coverage

passer rating on his targets

Andrew Whitworth

left tackle

This second-round pick out of LSU in 2006 played 11 seasons for the Bengals before signing with Los Angeles as a free agent in 2017.

20

quarterback pressures allowed over 656 pass-blocking snaps

3

sacks allowed in true pass sets, plays with more than four rushers and ones that use play-action or screens

Aaron Donald

defensive tackle

The four-time defensive player of the year has four or more quarterback pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) in each of his three playoff games this season.

102

12.5

total sacks, hits and hurries

sacks

Jalen Ramsey

cornerback

Targeted 108 times, broke up 14 passes and intercepted four of them. Also allowed just four touchdowns.

78.2

14

passer rating allowed in coverage

passes broken up

Bengals

Joe Mixon

running back

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Mixon is tough to stop. He had the fourth-most yards after contact during the regular season (903) and has forced 50 missed tackles during his 2021 campaign, which includes the playoffs.

3.0

33

yards per carry after contact

runs of 10 yards or more

Ja’Marr Chase

wide receiver

The star out of LSU rewrote the history books after hauling in 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also set the NFL single-game rookie receiving record with 266 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

3.6

8

yards per route run against man coverage

touchdowns on passes thrown 20 or more yards

Trey Hendrickson

defensive end

Hendrickson beat his block within 2.5 seconds almost 22 percent of the time this season, the fourth-highest win rate among edge rushers.

86

14

quarterback hits from the right side of the defensive line (2nd most in NFL)

total pressures

Mike Hilton

cornerback

The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back is a solid run defender and blitzer, traits that helped him become one of the better slot cornerbacks in the NFL. He was credited with 66 tackles (eight for a loss) plus two interceptions.

1.1

13

yards allowed to slot receivers per snap in coverage

yards allowed to slot receivers per snap in coverage

SOURCES: Pro-football-reference.com, TruMedia and Pro Football Focus

Washington Post Staff illustrations; Photos by Paul Sancya/AP, Kevin C. Cox/Getty, Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP, Nick Cammett/AP, Christian Petersen/Getty, Alex Menendez/ AP, Kyusung Gong/AP, Andy Lyons/Getty, Reed Hoffmann/AP, David Dermer/AP.