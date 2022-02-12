But now the teenager was shouting, and the boy’s father stood up. His mother was scared and wedged herself between them. She ordered her son to his room, for her husband to take a breath.

“I almost knocked his head off,” the father would later say.

Jimmy Chase has been refereeing these battles for decades, and no matter a kid’s circumstance or his story, he could always get through. He worked with adolescents in New Orleans and learned to speak their language. Neighborhood kids and his sons’ friends came to him for advice, wisdom, counsel. They trusted him.

Chase’s training and experience were now failing him, though, and deep down he knew why.

“I’m better talking to other kids,” Jimmy Chase says, because the teen stewing in his bedroom wasn’t another client. It was Ja’Marr, the social worker’s younger son. “It’s always harder with your own.”

Four years before he became the Cincinnati Bengals’ best wide receiver and the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year, three years before he made the controversial but fateful decision to opt-out of his junior season of college football, and two years before he and quarterback Joe Burrow led Louisiana State University to a national championship, Ja’Marr Chase was just a kid at a crossroads.

He was 17, a high school senior, a star wideout at Archbishop Rummel High. His dependable hands and exemplary work ethic made him the nation’s 12th-best receiver, and more than two dozen college football programs had offered him a scholarship. His parents considered him a homebody, but Ja’Marr kept saying he wanted to leave Louisiana for college. He committed first to Kansas, then decided on Texas Christian, then Florida. This exasperated Jimmy, who kept telling his son how misguided this was.

“Talking to Ja’Marr is very frustrating,” he says. “He doesn’t understand emotions, decisions. He doesn’t understand the process. And as soon as I open up my mouth, I get a reaction, and when I get a reaction from him, I react.”

Jimmy says now that he didn’t want his son to get taken advantage of, especially by the fast-talking adults who assemble college recruiting classes. But he also wanted Ja’Marr to suit up for LSU, whose campus and stadium were an hour away. Rummel games had become block parties, and afterward Jimmy and a few other players’ dads would celebrate with victory cigars. Besides, Jimmy told Ja’Marr, LSU desperately wanted him. One evening a Sprinter van parked in front of the Chase home, and out climbed Coach Ed Orgeron, of course, followed by the entire coaching staff — offense, defense, special teams.

How could Ja’Marr say no to that? Why would he?

“You never let me do what I want to do,” Ja’Marr snapped at his dad, as Jimmy recalls it, stomping away as signing day approached. Now he planned to play at Auburn, mostly because it wasn’t the one place Jimmy wanted him to go.

Jimmy was bewildered, but Toleah, Ja’Marr’s mother, wasn’t. Jimmy had always challenged their son, telling him after a record four-touchdown game in high school that the performance had been a “fluke.” A former football player at Alcorn State, he compared Ja’Marr not to teammates or local stars but national recruits in Florida and California. They drove to scouting camps, and Jimmy insisted Ja’Marr endure endless measurements and tests. He compared the results to those of five-star prospects. Whatever Ja’Marr was doing, the things helping him climb national recruiting rankings, he could always do more.

“He was like: ‘Everybody else is not doing that.’ I was like: ‘You’re not everybody else,’ ” Jimmy says. “I pushed him and I pushed him and I pushed him.”

Too much, Toleah told her husband. She preferred he stay close to home, too, but she reminded Jimmy that if Ja’Marr wasn’t allowed to make his own decision, they would wind end up pushing him away. Besides, for all the things Jimmy had told their son, had he ever actually asked why Ja’Marr didn’t want to go to LSU?

“He just talks to us like we are his clients and not his wife or son,” Toleah says. “He always wants to talk about stuff, like, how does that make you feel? Like, really? Just speak to us like you’re not a social worker. We’re not your clients; stop talking to us like that.”

She has always struggled to decide whether Ja’Marr and Jimmy are too alike or too different, but either way, family meetings in the kitchen became clashes. Ja’Marr, after all, is soft-spoken and can be shy. Jimmy is opinionated and brash, a ham who has appointed himself as the family’s unofficial spokesman. They are both confident, maybe a little stubborn, and neither father nor son let the other see them cry.

“They just internalize their emotions,” Toleah says. “When you’re a social worker, you are a good listener. You have to listen to what other people are dealing with. He just wants to solve the problem and get to the solution. But sometimes we want you to listen.”

So one day Jimmy tried a method he used often with other people’s kids, though rarely with his own. He asked why. Then he said nothing as the young man vented. Early in Ja’Marr’s recruiting, former LSU Coach Les Miles told him he could wear the purple and gold. Just not as a receiver. Ja’Marr wasn’t fast enough to be the next Odell Beckham Jr., not elusive enough to be the next Jarvis Landry. Miles saw Ja’Marr as a defensive back, a position he had never played.

“I was in total shock,” Ja’Marr told SEC Country in 2018, “that someone would tell me to play defense and not know what I could do on defense.”

He wanted to prove Miles wrong, so he worked to get faster, stronger, more reliable. He stayed after practices to catch hundreds of passes and never missed a 6 a.m. workout. Before his senior season at Rummel, a physical exam revealed a small hole in Ja’Marr’s heart, Jimmy says. He suited up anyway, leading the Raiders to the state playoffs with 61 catches, 1,011 yards, 15 touchdowns. He dropped only one pass.

LSU fired Miles two years before Ja’Marr was to sign with a college team, but he hadn’t forgiven the school. Maybe someday, he told his dad. Just not yet. When his son had finished, Jimmy said it made sense. He stopped trying to push Ja’Marr toward his own preferences, acknowledging that his little boy was now a man. He could make his own decision.

“He wanted me to know he was smart, and that he knew what he was doing,” Jimmy says he realized. “Kids just want to be understood. They want somebody to understand their situation. He wants to be his own man, and I get it.”

In February 2018, Ja’Marr reported to Rummel and said he had finally made a decision. He sat at a table and produced a purple LSU hat, and when he put it on, Ja’Marr tried, as always, to hide his tears. When Jimmy asked him later why he chose the Tigers, Ja’Marr shrugged. He just had a feeling.

Jimmy and Toleah made their trips to Baton Rouge, and Jimmy took his high school tradition with him. Several players’ dads lit up cigars at the pregame tailgate, and 15 times in 2019, Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow, Joe’s dad, celebrated victories and, eventually, an undefeated season.

“[B]ro why my pops so funny,” Ja’Marr wrote on Twitter in 2019. He shared a video of Jimmy in his “lucky shirt,” a gaudy purple-and-gold pattern with Ja’Marr’s picture on it, nudging his way into a videographer’s frame before declaring that “ever since I’ve been wearing it he’s been going off.”

Burrow’s son won the Heisman Trophy by the largest margin in the award’s history, and Chase’s son set Southeastern Conference records for the most receiving yards and touchdowns in a season before winning the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best receiver.

On an offense packed with talent, in a wide receivers room loaded with stars, the quiet kid once pegged as a defensive back had become the most explosive athlete on the field.

“He can flip the switch on you. He can just dominate you and not even say a word,” says Mickey Joseph, who coached LSU’s receivers in 2019, when Ja’Marr, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. combined for nearly 4,000 yards. “We had three special ones, and how you sold that to the guys: They can’t take all three of y’all away, and for 15 games nobody took them away.”

Only time could do that, and Burrow and Jefferson left LSU in 2020 before being selected in the first round of that year’s NFL draft. Ja’Marr, meanwhile, began preparing for his junior season, when he was expected to be named a team captain. But that March, Jimmy Chase says, their family began suffering from flu-like symptoms, and older son Jimmy Jr. and Toleah would be hospitalized with what they later learned was covid-19.

“I was like: Shake it off, man,” Jimmy Chase Sr. says. “I can’t die now.”

During a most unpredictable spring, when the coronavirus pandemic paused sports and shut down the world, the Chase family survived but eventually learned about “long covid” and the heart and respiratory problems some patients reported. Jimmy Chase says his son’s heart problem has healed, but it remained a frightening preexisting condition and again placed the father and son on opposite sides of a tense debate.

Ja’Marr wanted to play as a junior, to be there for his teammates, to challenge his own receiving records. Toleah and Jimmy wanted their son to consider his health, and Jimmy couldn’t help reminding his son that he had nothing more to prove as an unpaid college player. NFL draft experts suggested Ja’Marr would be a first-round pick after just two seasons, and a new NCAA guideline made it a possibility. Not all conferences resumed sports in fall 2020, but those that did were required to give athletes the option of sitting out because of health concerns with no threat of losing their scholarships.

“This is real life,” Jimmy kept saying as the season approached. “You have to think about tomorrow instead of today. This is where it starts. You’re playing for your future in football.”

With LSU scheduled to begin fall practice in late August, Ja’Marr reported to school. The family agreed to keep talking, praying, debating before they made a decision. But instead, Ja’Marr requested a meeting with his coaches, and Joseph, the receivers coach, says he knew Ja’Marr had made his choice because he struggled to maintain eye contact. He would indeed be opting out and declaring for the NFL draft. Jimmy Chase would say later that he was the “last to know,” adding that friends called to tip him off on his son’s decision.

Ja’Marr was the first high-profile college player to opt out in 2020. In the eyes of some traditionalists, he was an avatar of the ongoing paradigm shift that continues to see amateur players truncate their college careers to pursue professional riches.

“If it was my son, I would’ve wanted the same,” Joseph says. “Nobody knew anything about this virus, and it wasn’t like he was going to pick up two or 3 million dollars. He was going to pick up 25 or 30 million.”

After Orgeron was fired last fall, Joseph left LSU to become associate head coach at Nebraska.

“Coaches leave and go all the time with no explanation,” he says. “We don’t give them none. We do what’s best for our family, so why shouldn’t they have the same right?”

Ja’Marr ran a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash during his LSU pro day, months before Cincinnati selected him with the No. 5 overall pick, making him the first receiver drafted and reuniting him with Burrow. They became a lethal tandem, and perhaps the league’s most surprising story. The Bengals, who hadn’t won a playoff game since 1991, have won three this postseason and are one more victory from Jimmy Chase and Jimmy Burrow lighting cigars to celebrate a Super Bowl championship.

Ja’Marr finished his rookie season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He announced himself as one of the league’s best young route runners and a physical player who could post up to win battles against NFL cornerbacks, then dunk on them with his average of 18 yards per catch. On Thursday in Los Angeles, Ja’Marr began his rookie-of-the-year acceptance speech by thanking his parents for supporting him, and Toleah and Jimmy could be seen beaming at a table behind him.

Jimmy and Toleah attended every game, home and away. Two weeks ago they watched from the lower bowl at Arrowhead Stadium as Burrow, Ja’Marr and kicker Evan McPherson’s field goal secured an upset of the Chiefs to win the AFC championship. Toleah frantically waved a flag as players celebrated, and eventually Ja’Marr located his parents.