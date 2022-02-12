The 6-foot-1 identical twins have grown accustomed to moments like this at Douglass (11-3).

Since switching from football to basketball because of Mikko’s hesitance about contact and Mikhai’s multiple concussions, they’ve always found solace in each other on the court. Their numbers — No. 2 for Mikhai and No. 3 for Mikko — even neighbor.

“I mean that’s my guy, we’re basically inseparable,” Mikhai said. “Wherever he’s at, I’m at, too, because when we’re together there really ain’t much that can stop us.”

Since arriving at Douglass as freshmen, all they’ve done is win. During their freshman and sophomore seasons, the Eagles won back-to-back Prince George’s County regional titles and reached the state playoffs. When the Arnolds were sophomores, Douglass was two wins away from a Class 2A championship before the remainder of the state tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I’ve had family members play for me before, but never in the way that these two do,” Douglass Coach Tyrone Massenburg said. “Their games fit like a perfectly sized glove. They value and understand each others’ roles and how what they do impacts winning.”

As much as Mikhai and Mikko strive to avoid comparisons of their skill-sets, there’s no question they see the game in totally different ways. Mikhai, who is three minutes older, is a natural scorer and the team’s leader in that department; Mikko is a cerebral facilitator who leads the team in assists.

“I guess we were just meant to play with one another,” Mikko said. “We’ve never had to adjust our games to play with one another because I’ve always enjoyed setting him up to score and my brother has always enjoyed getting buckets.”

Because Mikhai’s scoring prowess affords him the ability to take over a game at any moment, most coaches and scouts view him as a superior college prospect that could flourish at a mid- or high-major school.

Mikko, most say, translates as a low Division I or Division II player. He is focused on his studies and finding a school that offers his preferred major, criminology.

But if you’re privy to witnessing them play one-on-one, assessing the better twin isn’t easy. Neither has any interest in allowing the other to hold the family’s bragging rights. As a result, many of their battles result in blood, bruises and sprained ankles.

“It’s honestly a war when we play each other,” Mikko said. “Feels like the NBA Finals — nobody is trying to give up an inch. There’s no free buckets around here.”

The brothers know the season is running short, and they’ve both come to terms with the fact that whenever their senior year ends, they may never share the court in official games again.

For now, they’re focused on two things: appreciating the time they still have together and winning a state championship.

“Every once in a while we’ll be on the court at different times and I’ll just be watching him do his thing, ya know. Like just sitting there in awe as he’s making these unreal passes and locking guys up,” Mikhai said. “And in those moments, I’m like, ‘I pray this never ends.’ But if we can close out our careers by winning a state championship, man I just feel like nothing else would matter. We’d always have that.”