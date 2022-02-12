“Best feeling in the world,” said Coney, who sprinted to the sideline in Waldorf and wrapped Coach John Klessinger in a bear hug after the referee raised his arm.

The moment — an eventual 46-24 Seahawks win over the Bulldogs that landed them their first Maryland Class 4A dual meet championship — was four years in the making for Coney. Klessinger had to wait even longer.

Klessinger took over the Seahawks in the 2000-01 season and slowly built the program into an Anne Arundel County contender, producing a handful of individual wrestlers who competed for state titles and two teams that made appearances at state dual meets.

He and his wrestlers had been to this spot in 2019, losing in the championship match against Springbrook. Then the pandemic complicated a return bid. But Klessinger’s squad was not deterred.

“We’ve had some adversity,” Klessinger said. “They’re great teammates, and they really pull for each other. They’ve gotten better each week.”

South River steamrolled its competition, registering just one dual meet loss all season and cruising back to the mats at North Point High. The Seahawks held off a feisty Blair squad in the semifinals to get to Churchill, which entered the final undefeated.

The Bulldogs did not make it easy at first.

South River fell behind early as Churchill’s Ethan Nasvaderani pinned Jon Titow at 126 pounds. But then the Seahawks made their statement.

Sam Ditmars secured a major decision over Steven Wang at 138 pounds. Nolan Lunsford (145) and LaLa Titow (152) both pinned their opponent. Austin Johnson (160) and Jamison Ballard (182) both took tight decisions.

Next came Coney’s match, the third-to-last of the evening and one of the last of his high school career. Though Assaf battled, Coney asserted himself with one takedown, then another, then the ultimate third.

When the referee’s whistle blew, Coney stood with his arms raised, knowing the struggle to get to the moment and the magnitude of it all. Then he found his coach.

“It was excitement from me, from him, from our team,” Klessinger said. “I was glad he did that. I was kind of worried he was going to knock me over, but he held back at the last second.”

Chesapeake dominates Springbrook for 3A title

Chesapeake’s Collin Lewis was caught in a tough position by Springbrook’s Grayson Wendel in their opening 160-pound bout. Wendel, the Blue Devil who had notched his 100th career win earlier in the day, was dominating.

Then Lewis reversed. Seconds later, he got a takedown, and it was over. That set the tone for Chesapeake as the Cougars rolled to the Maryland Class 3A dual meet championship with a 54-14 victory over Springbrook.

Chesapeake returned to North Point following a disappointing 2020 state championship appearance that ended in a semifinal loss to Damascus. This time, the Cougars left no doubt, notching six pins plus a technical fall as the Blue Devils could not hang with them.