The Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) matched their longest winning streak and defeated Georgia Tech for a ninth consecutive time to remain within reach of claiming the ACC regular season championship for a second straight year.

“We talk about just pursuing and chasing quality, and if that results in a win, then all the better,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said after the win at John Paul Jones Arena. “They’re understanding. I told them the bigger things, and what we need to do now is turn the screws on the little things.”

Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 26 points, the most by a Cavalier in an ACC game this season. The senior transfer from East Carolina shot 10 for 19 and had game highs of seven rebounds and three blocks in addition to two assists without a turnover.

Kihei Clark added 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The senior point guard made 3 of 7 three-pointers, the last of which gave the Cavaliers a 57-49 lead with 2:34 remaining in the second half after Georgia Tech (10-14, 3-10) had gotten with 49-47 with 5:44 to play.

Gardner scored on a layup and jumper immediately after the Yellow Jackets closed within two, and Francisco Caffaro sank 1 of 2 free throws before Clark’s three-pointer drew a frenzied reaction from the announced crowd of 14,253.

Virginia had opened a 17-point lead in the first half and led by 13 at halftime before the Yellow Jackets began their rally.

“I was just taking the shot that comes to me, just trying to take what the defense gives us,” said Clark, who has scored in double figures in five of six games. “Obviously I knew we could use a big basket. Reece [Beekman] did a good job of driving and when they converged on him kicking it out.”

Virginia made six straight free throws over the final 1:07 and 21 of 23 overall to help offset 4-for-18 three-point shooting. The Cavaliers also improved to 17-2 in their last 19 games against Georgia Tech, which has dropped four of is past five.

Underscoring another defensive gem — Virginia has limited three of its past four opponents to 58 points or fewer — was forcing 15 turnovers that led to 19 points. The Cavaliers finished plus-six in points off turnovers and had seven blocks along with six steals.

They also owned a 12-5 margin in second-chance points thanks in large part to an 11-5 advantage in offensive rebounds. Gardner and Caffaro each collected a game-high four offensive rebounds, and Virginia held an overall rebounding margin of 32-24.

Story continues below advertisement

Guard Michael Devoe led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, and Jordan Usher chipped in 11 points, five assists and three steals.

What to know about Virginia’s win:

Beekman delivers

Virginia’s most skilled on-ball defender was tasked to guard Devoe over the final minutes and bothered the Yellow Jackets’ most dependable scorer several times, including forcing a miss on a step-back jumper and closing out to induce an errant three-pointer from the right corner.

Beekman finished with just four points while managing foul trouble but frequently has drawn praise from Bennett for impacting the outcome in ways other than scoring.

“I thought Reece, I would liked to have had him on [Devoe] more and longer,” Bennett said of foul trouble limiting the sophomore’s playing time. “He’s got to keep growing and learning in that area.”

Q1 breather

With five games left in the regular season, the Cavaliers continue to seek coveted Quadrant 1 wins to add to their NCAA tournament resume. They had no such opportunity against Georgia Tech, which entered at 152 in the NCAA Net Rankings that help the selection committee determine at-large bids.

But Virginia can secure Q1 wins over its next three games, beginning Monday night against Virginia Tech (44 in the Net) in Blacksburg. It then plays at Miami (72) next Saturday before a highly anticipated rematch with seventh-ranked Duke (11) Feb. 23.