The airport police said it notified the FBI and Peterson was taken into custody at the L.A. Police Department’s Pacific Division station. The flight, with his wife on board, later departed for Houston.
“Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for Peterson said in a statement. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”
According to police records, Peterson was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a hearing at LAX Superior Court on June 16.
Peterson, 36, has played for seven teams in his 15-year career. He appeared in four games in the 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks and is currently a free agent. He is ranks fifth in career rushing yards with 14,918.
In 2014, Peterson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of recklessly assaulting his son, who was 4 at the time. Peterson was placed on probation, paid a $4,000 fine and missed all but one game of the 2014 season.