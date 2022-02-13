“Obviously the situation is simple: You just have to win the game,” the Capitals’ captain said Saturday. “When you are in the position of ups and downs, you just have to find a way and try to build consistency.”

That didn’t happen Sunday afternoon at Capital One Arena, where Washington suffered a 4-1 loss to the lowly Ottawa Senators that furthered their woes.

Facing a Senators squad that had not scored in its previous two games, the Capitals fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Washington got within one in the first minute of the second but could get no closer. The Capitals are 8-10-2 in their past 20 games, including 4-6-0 in their past 10. More worryingly, they have lost five straight home games in regulation.

“You see every other team is buzzing right now, and we are not,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “That is something we have to get back to.”

Ottawa’s first strike was a shorthanded goal by Alex Formenton only 5:34 in. The second was from Adam Gaudette, off a nice passing sequence at 15:11.

Backstrom got the Capitals (26-15-9) back in the game with a power-play goal 46 seconds into the second period. He stuffed an Ovechkin shot past goalie Anton Forsberg (33 saves) to cut Ottawa’s lead in half.

But the Senators (17-24-4) steadied from there. Brady Tkachuk scored on a net-front scramble at 18:24, and Connor Brown capped the scoring with a shot from the slot off the rush at 10:29 of the third. The Capitals’ Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Strong play from Samsonov during a pair of Ottawa five-on-three power plays kept the margin from being more lopsided.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” Backstrom said. “It’s not going to be perfect every day. I think when we get out of this we are going to be stronger as a team, and it starts [Monday] with a good practice and then we go on the road.”

Here is what to know before the Capitals hit the road to face Nashville on Tuesday:

Ovechkin’s skid

Ovechkin is in a six-game goal drought; he has two assists in that span. The previous time he scored was his two-goal game during a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Jan. 22.

Ovechkin had the primary assist on Backstrom’s goal Sunday for his 60th point in 48 games. He has 31 assists in 50 team games and is on pace to record 51. It would be the first time he notches at least 50 assists since the 2010-11 season, when he had 53.

Shorthanded goals

Washington’s power play continued its up-and-down ways. Formenton’s first-period tally was the seventh shorthanded goal the Capitals have allowed — tied for the second most in the NHL behind New Jersey’s eight.

“That’s not where you want to start the game,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Being on the power play is where we want to be and make a difference, and it works against you. Right away you’re digging out of a hole.”

Backstrom’s power-play goal salvaged the day, but the power play still ranks just 28th in the league at 15.5 percent. The Capitals have stressed that the power play should improve, chalking up the struggles to their varying personnel amid injury and coronavirus concerns. But Washington hasn’t found its way yet.

Forward T.J. Oshie, typically part of the first unit, remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and there is no timetable for his return. He has one power-play goal in 18 games.

Youth shuffle

The Capitals reassigned forward Aliaksei Protas to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday. Protas, 21, had played in 33 games, notching three goals and six assists. Instead of Protas, Washington chose to keep fellow forwards Brett Leason and Joe Snively on the roster.

After his two-goal game in a 5-2 win at Montreal on Thursday, Snively, 26, skated 11:44 on Sunday. Leason, 22, was a healthy scratch.

Laviolette said the Capitals kept Leason on the roster because he has more experience and they didn’t think scratching Protas would help his development. In Hershey, he can play more and get experience on special teams.

Carlson’s questionable hit

Defenseman John Carlson had a questionable hit to Tkachuk’s head in the second period. Tkachuk briefly left the game but returned to score his team’s third goal.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety often looks at plays where the head is the main point of contact.

Tkachuk takes a hit to the head and goes to the room. Sens are now without their entire first line.



Watson was just suspended for a very similar hit. pic.twitter.com/r6I2cYJd0K — Everyday Sens  (@EverydaySens) February 13, 2022

