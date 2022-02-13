The Los Angeles Rams’ star wide receiver had been held over and over without a flag thrown. Finally, he drew a holding call, but after catching a four-yard pass in the corner of the end zone — and taking a hard hit from Bell — offsetting penalties nullified the touchdown.

Rattled and perhaps frustrated, he returned to the line of scrimmage, because that’s what he does, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber explained days earlier.

“The next play is the most important play, and he plays that like it is,” Yarber said.

Two plays later, with the Rams on the 1-yard line, Kupp lined up outside, did a quick stutter-step to try to shake Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, then turned toward the sideline before spinning 180 degrees to catch a short pass from Matthew Stafford in the end zone.

Kupp — the Yakima, Wash., native who received no Division I scholarship offers out of high school and was the seventh receiver taken in the 2017 draft — capped a record-setting season in fitting fashion. He was resilient. Unflappable. Reliable.

“That’s why we’re world champs,” Coach Sean McVay said. “Because our best players stepped up in the biggest moments.”

After winning the triple crown in receiving for having the most catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the regular season, Kupp was named the Super Bowl LVI MVP after securing eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 23-20 victory.

His final tally for the season, including the playoffs: 178 catches, 2,425 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Kupp, who missed the Rams’ loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII because of a knee injury, said in the days leading up to this title game that the injury afforded him perspective. It gave him a chance to remake his body and his game any way he saw fit.

He could teach himself to run the way he wanted to run. He could run routes the way he wanted to run routes. He could cut the way he wanted to cut and eliminate any bad habits from the past.

As his body recovered, his mind was already onto the next — next season, next play, next shot at a title.

It was the most difficult thing he endured, he said, but never once did he doubt he could return to the player he was.

He didn’t return to the same player, though. Kupp returned better, establishing himself as a premier wide receiver and the NFL’s gold standard, with refined route-running, rare quickness, oft-overlooked speed and, above all, a capacity for the game that made him more like a coach than simply another chess piece.

He suggested plays to coaches. He watched video with Stafford and the Rams’ other quarterbacks. He could anticipate the second level of defense — and often the third — and he could envision how a play would unfold before the ball was snapped.

On Sunday, after the Rams lost fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury in the second quarter, Kupp led a receiving corps with Van Jefferson and seventh-round rookie Ben Skowronek. His task was to create, and often that meant creating alone.

“Elite guys can beat one-on-one coverage,” Yarber said last week. “They demand double coverage. And right now, if people have egos and don’t want to double him, I’m happy with that. But I’d advise you to double this guy because, if you don’t, he’s going to have a lot of success.”

The Bengals didn’t heed Yarber’s warning, leaving him unguarded for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter, before devoting only one defender to him on his touchdown grab with 1:25 left in the fourth.

After the Rams wrapped up the victory, Kupp headed to the podium along the end zone, wearing a championship T-shirt and hat — and clearly shaken, this time by the moment.

“I don’t know,” he told the crowd at SoFi stadium, choking up. “I don’t feel deserving of this. … I don’t know what to say. … I just don’t have the words.”

Later on, Kupp found the words.