Then, this being Los Angeles, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” blared over the stadium speakers but still couldn’t drown out the squeals from a coastal fan base that loves a winner. And even more than that, they love it when their winners do it in style.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams provided the spectacle fitting for their fans and for the nation’s unofficial holiday of football, defeating the young and fun but overmatched Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

Story continues below advertisement

When quarterback Matthew Stafford looked just bleh as a leading man, he still could play catch with his favorite target and MVP Cooper Kupp and go win a Super Bowl. And when staring down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who earlier showed his mettle by returning to the game after writhing in pain and holding his right knee, the Rams defense dialed back his star turn. Donald, the veteran defensive tackle, forced him to rush an incomplete pass on fourth and 1 with less than a minute to play in the final quarter.

Advertisement

The stop sealed the win and cued the L.A. celebration. There was NBA superstar LeBron James up on the humongous, circular scoreboard, soaking it up as though he had won something. Later, there was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introducing Rams owner Stan Kroenke, saying the Rams had provided an “ending fit for Hollywood.”

“As far as building this stadium, I think it turned out all right,” Kroenke said.

The Super Bowl is the day that defines the culture. And being in Los Angeles, it only magnified our collective weirdness.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the day when neighbors walked Arbor Vitae Street, holding homemade signs while competing in parking wars. Citizens of Inglewood turned into capitalists, selling their driveways or the limited space in front of their homes to Super Bowl patrons desperate enough to pay upward of $450 in cash. That’s what happens when a team plops a state-of-the-art, $5.5 billion stadium beside bungalows.

Advertisement

It’s the day when this league — with a straight face — can play up how much it celebrates inclusivity and respects women.

A Black woman who sings country music performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” And a Black woman who sings R&B performed “America the Beautiful.” Then, in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Title IX, girls in their football uniforms stood on the field as tennis legend Billie Jean King flipped the honorary coin onto the giant shield. This commitment to women was almost enough to make one forget the NFL still has a Daniel Snyder-sized headache to handle.

Story continues below advertisement

And the Super Bowl is the day of expression. It may be subtle like Eminem, one of the halftime performers, taking a knee at the end of his set. The defiant gesture only a few years ago led to Colin Kaepernick being blackballed, but on Sunday, it drew no noticeable reaction from the crowd. Or the freedom of expression can be over the top, like Kanye West taking in a football game with a black stocking covering his face and wearing a thick hoodie, even though the game-time temperature had reached a steamy 82 degrees.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the day belonged to game’s best receiver. But the Bengals almost made the greatest underdog story come true.

Pay no attention to the star quarterback’s bold fashion choice on Sunday — a black and silver metallic striped suit paired with a hat he swiped from Zorro’s closet.

Story continues below advertisement

Preseason predictions had the Bengals winning about five games this year. They were underdogs dressed in tiger stripes, just another rollover in the AFC. They were supposed to be … well, the Bengals again. The losers we all know and dismiss.

It only took a two-win season in 2019 to secure the rights to the No. 1 pick and then draft the culture-shifting quarterback. And for that quarterback to have his promising rookie season derailed when the Washington defense caved in his left leg. Then, for the NFL’s smallest scouting and personnel department to continue making the right moves in the draft and free agency and build a sneakily good team around that quarterback.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Bengals will say, now, they knew they had the team to win. However, it took time to convince the rest of us.

“[Each] and every game we played this year, we were the underdogs,” Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd said. “Nobody counted us in.”

While everybody counted in the loaded Rams. Ultimately, those predictions were right.

The Bengals defense couldn’t stop Kupp, though it tried by committing three penalties during the Rams’ game-winning drive. All three penalties — holding, personal foul and interference — were committed against Kupp. When the last infraction moved the Rams to the 1-yard line, Bengals cornerback Eli Apple lined up against Kupp and never had a chance.