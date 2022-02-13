“Every game that you play, you can find most of the time one or two things that you can build upon,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “We were able to find a few things that we can create momentum from this game. We just have to figure out a way to do it every possession and get the outcome that we want, which is a win.”

With Maryland trailing by one, Donta Scott’s shot in the final seconds was blocked. After Mason Gillis scrambled to grab the loose ball, the Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) survived and Maryland (11-14, 3-11) had its fifth straight loss.

“I actually thought we deserved to win,” Manning said. “In the clip that I saw ... I thought Donta got fouled. I will have to go back and look at it, but from the first one that I saw, I thought there was some contact.”

The Boilermakers turned the ball over on an inbound play following Fatts Russell’s two free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining. Purdue passed the ball to another player on the end line before attempting to inbound. Play was stopped because three-tenths of a second had erroneously ticked off the clock, official Bo Boroski confirmed afterward.

Because time had ticked off, the ball was dead and Purdue was no longer allowed to run the baseline. When the Boilermakers attempted the same play, the ball was awarded to Maryland.

Manning called a timeout and drew up a play for Scott. Without Ayala in the lineup, Purdue’s Trevion Williams expected the shot to come from Scott.

“Donta Scott is one of the key bigs in the league,” Williams said. “I kind of figured it was him. I did my best to wall up and get a stop.”

Russell had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and the upset-minded Terps led 48-36 with 11 minutes remaining. But the Boilermakers scored the next 14 points thanks to a three-point barrage and Jaden Ivey’s ability to get to the free throw line.

Ivey, who came in averaging 17.7 points, was held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes of game time. But his three-pointer with 13:15 remaining sparked hope for a Purdue squad that had been lifeless. Ivey turned in a conventional three-point play to put Purdue up 62-59 with 13.1 seconds left; he crossed over a defender and banked a left-handed shot off the glass as Hakim Hart fouled him.

Rather than allow Maryland a chance to set up a game-tying three-pointer, Purdue fouled Russell as soon as he crossed the midcourt line.

“I am not going to let them dribble down and make a three unless they’re shooting a half-courter or something,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said.

The Boilermakers managed to escape, and Maryland again was left searching for answers.

Here’s what else to know about Sunday’s game:

Ayala’s impact

Before Sunday’s game, Ayala, a senior leader, told Manning he didn’t feel comfortable playing with an injured wrist.

“When one of your players comes to you and says that, health and safety and well-being is the first thing at the forefront of our mind,” Manning said. “We’ll get some tests run and make sure we can give him peace of mind with the medical evaluation, and we’ll go from there.”

Last season, Ayala averaged 14.5 points and four assists in two games against Purdue. He sparked the Terps to a one-point victory in College Park.

“It’s just one less guy,” Painter said of altering his defensive strategy. “You worry about Ayala. You worry about Scott. You worry about [Russell]. Hakim Hart has had a couple of really big games for them. … It is just one less guy. Ayala is the one who more or less beat us last year at Maryland and made some great plays down the stretch.”

Closing moments

Late in the first half, the Terps had the ball, trailing 24-23, and an opportunity to take the lead and the momentum into halftime.

Instead, Russell was called for a technical foul with 2.7 seconds left. Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic made two free throws to put his team up by three.

Maryland then opened the second half on a 12-0 run to grab a nine-point edge.

Moving forward

It was obvious during Manning’s postgame news conference that he did not view Sunday’s game as a moral victory. But it still was progress for Manning’s group after the Terps allowed 110 points to visiting Iowa three days earlier.

“I love their effort. I love their moxie,” Manning said. “We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but that moxie gave us a chance to compete with one of the better teams in the country. No moral victories, but I am proud of their effort.”