Beckham, who scored the Rams’ first touchdown, grabbed his left knee while running a route in the second quarter. Beckham wasn’t contacted on the play, but he rolled on the ground in pain as trainers rushed to his side. It was the same knee in which he tore an ACL in October 2020.

Beckham eventually walked off the field with help. He went straight to the medical tent before being escorted to the locker room.

The team ruled him out in the third quarter, but he returned to the sideline in a white jacket and shorts, with a sleeve over his left leg. Beckham watched the remainder of the game from the sideline, until Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a fourth-down tackle.

Then he rushed the field and embraced his teammates, including linebacker and close friend Von Miller, as tears fell.

Beckham, 29, joined the Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him in November, getting a fresh start with a team that already had a top wide receiver in Cooper Kupp.

He said last week that the Green Bay Packers were “heavy on my mind and my heart.” The Louisiana native said “there was the story of going back home” to play for the New Orleans Saints. He acknowledged the possibility of signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he came “very, very, very” close to signing with the New England Patriots after speaking with Coach Bill Belichick.

But he knew Rams Coach Sean McVay, heard from several Los Angeles players and said he chose them because “it felt right.”

“And then when it got quiet,” Beckham said, “it’s just something about this place that called. … It just felt right in my heart, and it felt right in my gut. And it felt like other things, I was trying to make work. And this was the one that was calling me.”

Beckham topped 50 yards in just two of his eight regular season games after joining Los Angeles but saw his role grow in the postseason. In three playoff games, he tallied 54, 69 and 113 yards and scored one touchdown. In limited time, he added to those numbers Sunday.

Though he watched the end of the game from the sidelines, Beckham is the one who put the Rams on the scoreboard first. The game was scoreless, and the Rams faced a third and three from the Cincinnati 17-yard line.

Cincinnati was in man-to-man coverage with a single-high safety, and quarterback Matthew Stafford found a matchup he liked: cornerback Mike Hilton tasked with containing Beckham, who was lined up in the slot on the right side.

Beckham got a half-step on Hilton and pulled in Stafford’s perfectly thrown ball on the right side of the end zone.