Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:25 remaining won it for the Rams. It was a penalty-filled decisive drive. The Bengals were penalized for holding, an illegal hit on Kupp and pass interference in the final sequence. Kupp remained in the game after absorbing a jarring hit on a would-be touchdown catch a few plays earlier that was nullified by offsetting penalties.

Stafford threw three touchdown passes — two to Kupp and one to fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But the Rams lost Beckham to a first-half knee injury and allowed an early 13-3 lead to slip away before their late rally.

The Bengals turned a halftime deficit into a lead by scoring 10 quick points to open the third quarter. Wide receiver Tee Higgins had two touchdown catches, one thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow and the other by running back Joe Mixon. Evan McPherson added two field goals, and the defense had two interceptions.

The Bengals’ last-gasp drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion by Burrow, under heavy pressure, with 39 seconds to play.

The Rams became the second straight NFL team to secure a Super Bowl triumph on its home field. They followed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won last year’s game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa after the feat had not been accomplished previously. The Rams did it on a steamy day in the Los Angeles area in the first Super Bowl matchup of the No. 4 seeds from the AFC and NFC.

But no one was mistaking the Rams for underdogs — not with their star-laden roster and their Super Bowl-or-bust approach to this season. They traded for Stafford last offseason. They continued during the regular season, trading for pass rusher Von Miller and signing Beckham after he was released by the Cleveland Browns in November.

The moves paid off handsomely. Stafford had been winless in the playoffs over a dozen seasons with the Detroit Lions. In his first season with the Rams, he helped secure four postseason victories and is now a champion. So, too, is Coach Sean McVay, who had admitted to being out-coached by Bill Belichick three years ago when the Rams, with Jared Goff at quarterback, lost to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

“It feels outstanding,” McVay said during the on-field celebration. “You talk about a resilient team. ... It’s poetic, man.”

“This is just a long time coming for a lot of guys,” Stafford said.

Kupp, named the game’s MVP, said during the postgame ceremony: “I just don’t have words. I’m just so thankful.”

The Rams secured their first Super Bowl win since January 2000, when the franchise was based in St. Louis and Kurt Warner was throwing passes to Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. This was their first Super Bowl victory as a Los Angeles-based team.

The Bengals remained without a Super Bowl triumph in their history, falling to 0-3 in football’s signature event. They were the feel-good story of the NFL postseason, but they failed to achieve a gratifyingly victorious ending.

They were making their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, putting their laughingstock past behind them. The Bengals are woebegone no longer, at last shedding the “Bungles” label. Burrow is a legitimate star in only his second season, and there could be plenty more success in store.

But Burrow could not add a Super Bowl title to the college football national championship that he won at LSU.

“I just want to give credit to the Rams,” Bengals Coach Zac Taylor said. “They won this game. ... We’re proud of what we’ve done. We’ve done it the right way.”

Stafford threw first-half touchdown passes of 17 yards to Beckham and 11 yards to Kupp. The Rams botched the extra point following Kupp’s touchdown and led 13-10 at halftime. Beckham left the game after injuring his left knee on an incomplete pass.

The Bengals got a field goal by McPherson, set up by a spectacular one-handed catch by rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase for a 46-yard gain that victimized Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and a gadget-play touchdown pass from Mixon to Higgins covering six yards.

The most bizarre play of the half came when Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III, who was on the inactive list and not in uniform, ran onto the field to join the celebration of an end zone interception by safety Jessie Bates III. That resulted in the Bengals, by rule, being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for a player not in uniform being on the field.

The game shifted quickly after halftime, with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Higgins on the first snap of the third quarter. The officials missed a penalty on Higgins for grabbing Ramsey’s face mask on the play.