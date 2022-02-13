The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. Follow along for news, live updates and highlights before, during and after the game.

  • When: Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
  • Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on NBC; streaming options include Peacock