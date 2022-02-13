The Bengals will attempt to craft a victorious ending to the feel-good story of the NFL postseason when they face the all-in Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in Super Bowl LVI.

It will be a steamy day in the Los Angeles area, with Sunday’s high temperature forecasted to be 87 degrees, for the first Super Bowl meeting of the No. 4 seeds in the AFC and NFC playoffs. The Rams become the second straight team to play a Super Bowl on its home field after it never had happened previously. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last year’s game, played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Bengals seek the first Super Bowl triumph in franchise history in their third appearance in the big game. They have been an on-field bright spot for the NFL during a turbulent few weeks of off-field controversies that have included Brian Flores’s racial-discrimination lawsuit filed against the league and teams and the ongoing allegations of sexual harassment involving the Washington Commanders.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals’ superb second-year quarterback, attempts to secure a Super Bowl title to go with the collegiate national championship that he won at LSU. He’ll look to utilize the talents of wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. But he’ll need time to throw. The Bengals’ offensive line, which allowed Burrow to be sacked nine times by the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round AFC playoff game, must deal with a Rams pass rush led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller. Chase might have to outmaneuver standout Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey at times.

The Rams must take one final step to avoid going bust in their Super Bowl-or-bust season. They traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason. They traded for Miller and signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the regular season. Coach Sean McVay blended all the pieces on the star-laden roster and made it work. The Rams ended Tom Brady’s storied NFL career by ousting the Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs, then outlasted the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.