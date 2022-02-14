But Donald batted away reporters’ questions about whether that meant he would now retire and allow Sunday’s Super Bowl win to stand as a final exclamation point on an extraordinary career. It was a line of inquiry prompted by NBC analyst Rodney Harrison reporting in a pregame segment that Donald told him there was a “strong possibility” that he’d hang up his pads if the Rams won the Super Bowl.

“I’m just enjoying the moment,” Donald said, later denying that he told Harrison he was considering retirement.

But Donald is one of several key Rams for whom retirement appears a strong possibility, or imminent. And while Sunday night’s focus was on the celebration, the newly-crowned champions will face several offseason questions and will take the field next season a much different team. Players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller will become free agents. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 40, has all but confirmed he will retire after this season. And during a postgame news conference, free safety Eric Weddle, who already previously retired before being lured back to the Rams, was the least equivocal.

“Yes, I’m re-retiring,” Weddle told reporters with a smile.

The eclipsing careers underscore the now-or-never approach the Rams took to this season. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team that appears locked and loaded to compete for years to come, the Rams were a one-last-job type of team, going all-in on this year’s group and in many ways sacrificing their future prospects to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy now. They gave up significant draft picks in a trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and barring a trade, they won’t have a single pick until the end of the third round in this year’s draft.

The strategy worked and most of the new pieces — from Stafford to Beckham to Miller — showed up big Sunday.

Donald, who has played for the Rams throughout his eight-year career, was key to holding off the Bengals and would have been a good MVP candidate had Kupp not hauled in two touchdowns. Donald had two sacks in the game, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. And when the team needed a big stop, of course it was Donald who was there to deliver.

Not long after Stafford and Kupp gave the Rams a late lead, the Cincinnati offense was trying to mount a last-minute attack of its own. With 40 seconds left on the clock and the Bengals facing a fourth-and-1 near midfield, Donald grabbed hold of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and forced him into an errant throw.

“I actually tried to get the ball out, but he tossed it up,” Donald said after the game, “so that was a little nervous at first.”

The pass fell incomplete, sealing the Rams’ championship and sending Donald on a sprint down the Rams’ home field, excitedly pointing to the finger that will someday soon hold a championship ring.

“He’s different, man. He’s the truth, man,” Miller told reporters after the game. “He does everything well. He never turns it off — on the football field, off the football field, in the locker room, flying on the plane to games, flying on the plane away from games, working out, in meetings. He’s the same guy. He was determined for this moment.”

In a tearful on-field interview and afterward in the bowels of Sofi Stadium, Donald mentioned the significance of the confetti that rained on the field. “I promised my daughter when she was 5 years old — play in the confetti,” he said. “She got to do that today.”

“Wasn’t that fun?” Donald then asked Jaeda.

“Yeah!” Jaeda said, later offering to throw the confetti on reporters.

After the brief news conference, Donald climbed on the back of a golf cart with his family. “I didn’t even say that,” Donald maintained when asked again about Harrison’s report.