On Monday, the Bulldogs made sure that work wasn’t in vain. Led by junior Rhyan Baldwin’s 24 points, they won their DCIAA semifinal, 49-44, over visiting H.D. Woodson.

Their prize is another crack at Dunbar, which won its semifinal game, 53-20, on Monday against Anacostia. The teams will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Coolidge High. Dunbar won the first meeting this year, 57-41, last month.

“It’s been a really unusual year for us and full of adversity for us,” Coach Abby Sondak said. “But to be back where our last season ended, with a chance to rewrite the ending, is really special.”

Banneker (15-4, tying the program record for victories) wasted no time pouncing on Woodson, taking a 31-18 lead into halftime. But Woodson controlled much of the second half as it capitalized on several offensive fouls by Banneker to help close the gap. Diyana Chappell led the way for the Warriors with 18 points.

“In the second half, H.D. Woodson played desperate and like a team that didn’t want their season to end tonight,” Sondak said. “Moving forward we have to clean things up and just make sure to keep our foot on the gas for all four quarters.”

No Banneker players were made available for comment because of the school’s pandemic restrictions on visitors.

For 10th-seeded H.D. Woodson (7-10), reaching the semifinals was an accomplishment in itself. The Warriors had five wins in the regular season, but four were by forfeit. In the DCIAA playoffs, they twice found a way to win.

They knocked off seventh-seeded Theodore Roosevelt, 56-38, in the first round, then scored a controversial victory over second-seeded Coolidge, 41-39, to reach the semifinals.

Woodson benefited from what ended as a game of three-on-two against Coolidge. With roughly two minutes remaining in the first quarter of that Feb. 9 game and Woodson trailing 12-2, an on-court altercation between two players snowballed into a widespread incident as players and fans from both teams spilled onto the court.

Play resumed later with the seven players (four for Woodson and three for Coolidge) whom officials deemed innocent. The Colts maintained their lead for much of the game despite being a player down. But as fouls trouble emerged, the game shifted from four-on-three to three-on-two, and Woodson took advantage.