Two private school leagues, the Metro Private School Conference and the Interstate Athletic Conference, are set to hold their tournaments this week as well. Rankings mainstays such as National Christian and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes will have chances to add to their trophy cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, about a week away from the end of its regular season, continues to be unpredictable. The one constant is Paul VI, which held steady at the top spot this week.

Advertisement

1. Paul VI (21-3) Last ranked: 1

The Panthers earned three conference wins, including a 78-68 road victory over No. 5 Gonzaga.

2. Sidwell Friends (22-1) LR: 2

The Quakers picked up wins over Flint Hill and Georgetown Day and have one regular season game remaining before the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

3. Bishop McNamara (17-2) LR: 4

The Mustangs bounced back from a loss to No. 2 Sidwell Friends by beating St. John’s, the Heights and St. John Paul the Great.

Story continues below advertisement

4. DeMatha (15-5) LR: 7

The Stags earned conference wins over No. 15 Bishop O’Connell and Archbishop Carroll last week.

5. Gonzaga (15-6) LR: 3

The Eagles had a frustrating week, dropping a home game against No. 1 Paul VI before losing on a buzzer-beater at No. 19 St. John’s.

6. Hayfield (22-0) LR: 6

The Hawks closed out an undefeated regular season with comfortable wins over Edison, Lewis and Falls Church.

Advertisement

7. Archbishop Spalding (21-7) LR: 5

It was a rough week for the Cavaliers, who dropped Baltimore Catholic League games against Mount Carmel and St. Frances.

8. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (16-3) LR: 9

The Saints finished the regular season with wins over Bullis, St. Albans and Potomac School, earning a share of the IAC regular season title.

Story continues below advertisement

9. Wilson (23-4) LR: 10

The Tigers pounded Cardozo and Bard in the early rounds of the DCIAA playoffs, setting up a semifinal meeting with McKinley Tech.

10. National Christian (26-7) LR: 8

The Eagles picked up four wins last week but dropped a Saturday game against Rock Creek Christian Green.

11. Patriot (20-0) LR: 12

The Pioneers beat Champe to complete a perfect regular season.

12. South Lakes (19-2) LR: 15

The Seahawks closed the regular season with wins against Westfield, Madison and Centreville.

Advertisement

13. Bowie (10-0) LR: 14

The Bulldogs kept their undefeated start alive with a win over C.H. Flowers last week.

14. Churchill (17-1) LR: 11

The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Bethesda-Chevy Chase by six.

Story continues below advertisement

15. Bishop O’Connell (13-10) LR: 13

The Knights lost to Good Counsel and DeMatha but picked up a win over Bishop Ireton.

16. Episcopal (15-6) LR: 16

The Maroon dropped their final regular season game, a one-point heartbreaker against Georgetown Prep, but still earned a share of the IAC regular season crown.

17. South County (16-4) LR: NR

The Stallions are on a 10-game win streak.

18. St. Charles (12-2) LR: NR

Since dropping their first two games of the season, the Spartans have looked like the best team in Southern Maryland.

19. St. John’s (12-10) LR: 20

The Cadets lost to No. 3 Bishop McNamara but bounced back with a second win over WCAC rival Gonzaga.

20. Bullis (16-6) LR: 19

The Bulldogs fell to No. 8 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes by two.

Dropped out: No. 17 Madison, No. 18 Potomac Falls.