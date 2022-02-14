In 2018, Washington became Coolidge’s coach with aspirations to win a DCIAA title within five seasons. While only four players returned from the previous year’s team, Washington met Walker, a freshman at the time, and believed the Colts could achieve their goals by building around him.

So after Walker posted 16 points and 14 rebounds in the DCIAA semifinals, he and Washington gathered the team for a picture at midcourt in Northwest Washington to savor the milestone. Second-seeded Coolidge (18-7) will return to its home court to play top-seeded Wilson, which won the other semifinal, in the championship game Wednesday night.

“They’ve been building it up since my freshman year, like, ‘Man, we have to get ourselves a championship,’ ” Walker said. “This is my last year. We have to go get us one.”

Coolidge last reached — and won — the DCIAA championship game in 2013. The Colts contended when Washington graduated from Coolidge in 2009, but they had dropped in the DCIAA standings by the time he returned as a coach.

In Washington’s first season, the Colts improved while younger players gained experience. Guard Kyle Gaskins transferred from Archbishop Spalding the next year, providing Walker a strong running mate.

Early on, Washington felt he placed too much pressure on his players to achieve their objectives. That uneasiness showed in the 2020 DCIAA playoffs, when Coolidge lost in the quarterfinals to H.D. Woodson on a buzzer-beater.

“It still haunts me to this day,” Gaskins said. “I just use that as motivation to move forward and keep winning.”

When Roosevelt (19-8) cut Coolidge’s lead to single digits in the third quarter Monday, Washington reminded his players of that defeat. Behind Gaskins’s 18 points, Coolidge all but clinched its victory with 1:07 remaining as fans chanted, “Coolidge.”

Players hope to hear those cheers again Wednesday.

“That’s what we dreamed of from the beginning of the season because we were going to have home-court advantage,” senior guard Amare Curtis said. “We just had to get the job done.”

No. 9 Wilson (24-4) qualified for its fifth consecutive DCIAA championship game appearance after its 48-41 home win over McKinley Tech (21-7) on Monday. The Tigers trailed by seven points at halftime, but forward Darren Buchanan Jr. led Wilson’s comeback with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson’s only DCIAA loss this season was a forfeit to Eastern in December. After winning three consecutive DCIAA titles between 2017 and 2019, the Tigers fell to Roosevelt in the championship game in 2020, when the DCIAA last conducted a postseason.