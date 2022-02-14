Skaggs was found dead from a drug overdose in his upscale hotel room on July 1, 2019, not far from the stadium where the Angels were scheduled to play the Texas Rangers. The accused is Eric Kay, the Angels communications director at the time, who allegedly gave Skaggs the drugs that killed him. Kay and Skaggs were both in the grips of opioid addictions when Skaggs died, according to testimony.

A key piece of evidence found in Skaggs’s hotel room is a little blue pill, marked “M30,” falsely labeled as a “therapeutic” dose of oxycodone. In fact, it was fentanyl, a drug that can be 100 times more potent, according to the DEA.

Skaggs, at age 27, fell victim to an epidemic that is now growing even faster than when he died. In a one-year period ending in April 2021, drug overdose deaths nationally totaled 100,306, a 28.5 percent increase from the 78,056 who died the year before, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Much of that increase was due to the explosion of fentanyl sold on the streets, the NCHS said, often in the form of a “counterfeit oxycodone” pill, just like the one found in Skaggs’ hotel room.

“It was the fentanyl that caused Tyler Skaggs’ death,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Beran said Tuesday in her opening statement to the jury in Kay’s trial.

But one of Kay’s defense lawyers, Reagan Wynn, argued that there was no scientific proof that fentanyl alone could have killed Skaggs and suggested, instead, that the cause may have been a mixture of alcohol and oxycodone that were also found in Skaggs’ body.

Wynn’s argument was in defense of the government’s claim that Kay knew how lethal fentanyl is but gave it to Skaggs anyway because it was cheaper to obtain.

Kay has pleaded not guilty to two counts, one alleging he possessed and distributed a controlled substance while working for the Angels, and another accusing him of “knowingly and intentionally” giving fentanyl to Skaggs, resulting in his death. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.

The government has said Kay was assisted by “others” in arranging drug deals in major league baseball as far back as 2017. And an FBI agent on Friday testified that the text messages from cellphones registered to Kay — to a former low-level Angels employee and to a mysterious person identified as “Ashley Smith” — may have been sent to get the drugs that were found in Skaggs’ body and in his hotel room.

Under cross-examination by one of Kay’s defense lawyers, however, FBI agent Mark Sedwick conceded that his records only revealed the times the texts were made and the approximate locations of the cellphones, but not the content of the messages.

In last week’s proceedings, prosecutors noted the proximity between Kay and Skaggs, each traveling on the same team bus from Angel Stadium to the charter airplane that would take them to Texas on June 30, 2019, the night before Skaggs died.

But the defense argued that Skaggs was also surrounded by crowds of people during those hours, many of them fans, any one of whom could have given him the drugs that led to his death. In his opening statement, defense attorney Wynn conceded that his client had a “relationship” with Skaggs, not as a drug dealer but rather as another addict to opioids.

Wynn also said Kay’s father had been addicted to drugs and later died in a car accident. Rick Kay played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams in the 1970s.