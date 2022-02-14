Ahead of the Virginia postseason, reigning Class 3 champion Meridian, formerly named George Mason, joins the rankings on a 14-game winning streak. Potomac School, which has jumped into the spotlight with a strong run in the Independent School League A division, also joins.
Many Maryland and private school teams will finish the regular season this week before beginning their league and state tournaments.
1. Sidwell Friends (19-0) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers beat No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, their toughest ISL foe, for the second time this season.
2. New Hope Academy (21-2) LR: 2
The Tigers beat Shining Star Sports Academy, 73-48, before their game against Scotland Campus (Penn.) was postponed.
3. Bishop McNamara (13-4) LR: 3
The Mustangs claimed sole possession of first place in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with wins over Archbishop Carroll and No. 6 Good Counsel.
4. Paul VI (17-5) LR: 5
The Panthers beat Holy Cross, Virginia Academy and St. Mary’s Ryken last week.
5. St. John’s (12-4) LR: 6
The Cadets beat No. 18 Bishop Ireton, No. 6 Good Counsel and Holy Cross last week.
6. Good Counsel (14-3) LR: 4
The Falcons suffered their first WCAC losses against No. 5 St. John’s and No. 3 Bishop McNamara.
7. Georgetown Visitation (15-3) LR: 7
The Cubs rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 62-12 win over Episcopal.
8. Madison (19-2) LR: 8
The Warhawks enter the Concorde District tournament undefeated against public schools.
9. Clarksburg (17-0) LR: 9
The Coyotes defeated Gaithersburg and Blake by an average of 40 points.
10. Woodgrove (22-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines finished the regular season undefeated after beating Riverside, Independence and Loudoun Valley last week.
11. Osbourn Park (19-1) LR: 11
The Yellow Jackets capped the regular season with a 57-18 win over Unity Reed.
12. Howard (13-0) LR: 12
The Lions topped Wilde Lake and Reservoir by an average of 40 points.
13. Maret (13-6) LR: 13
After a challenging week, the Frogs settled into ISL play by beating Stone Ridge and St. Andrew’s.
14. Glen Burnie (17-0) LR: 14
The Gophers beat Old Mill for the second time this season, 53-47.
15. C.H. Flowers (10-0) LR: 15
The Jaguars defeated Bowie and Suitland twice last week.
16. Robinson (19-2) LR: 17
The Rams capped the regular season by beating West Potomac, Lake Braddock and West Springfield.
17. Meridian (18-1) LR: Not ranked
The reigning Virginia Class 3 champion hasn’t lost since Dec. 10.
18. Bishop Ireton (16-9) LR: 20
After falling to No. 5 St. John’s, the Cardinals beat St. Mary’s Ryken and Holy Cross.
19. Parkdale (13-1) LR: 16
A day after falling to DuVal, the Panthers avenged the loss.
20. Potomac School (15-1) LR: NR
The McLean private school’s loss came in overtime against Georgetown Day.
Dropped out: No. 18 Old Mill, No. 19 National Christian.
On the bubble: Dunbar, Langley, Oakton, Old Mill, River Hill.