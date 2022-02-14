Ahead of the Virginia postseason, reigning Class 3 champion Meridian, formerly named George Mason, joins the rankings on a 14-game winning streak. Potomac School, which has jumped into the spotlight with a strong run in the Independent School League A division, also joins.

Many Maryland and private school teams will finish the regular season this week before beginning their league and state tournaments.

1. Sidwell Friends (19-0) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers beat No. 7 Georgetown Visitation, their toughest ISL foe, for the second time this season.

2. New Hope Academy (21-2) LR: 2

The Tigers beat Shining Star Sports Academy, 73-48, before their game against Scotland Campus (Penn.) was postponed.

3. Bishop McNamara (13-4) LR: 3

The Mustangs claimed sole possession of first place in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference with wins over Archbishop Carroll and No. 6 Good Counsel.

4. Paul VI (17-5) LR: 5

The Panthers beat Holy Cross, Virginia Academy and St. Mary’s Ryken last week.

5. St. John’s (12-4) LR: 6

The Cadets beat No. 18 Bishop Ireton, No. 6 Good Counsel and Holy Cross last week.

6. Good Counsel (14-3) LR: 4

The Falcons suffered their first WCAC losses against No. 5 St. John’s and No. 3 Bishop McNamara.

7. Georgetown Visitation (15-3) LR: 7

The Cubs rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 62-12 win over Episcopal.

8. Madison (19-2) LR: 8

The Warhawks enter the Concorde District tournament undefeated against public schools.

9. Clarksburg (17-0) LR: 9

The Coyotes defeated Gaithersburg and Blake by an average of 40 points.

10. Woodgrove (22-0) LR: 10

The Wolverines finished the regular season undefeated after beating Riverside, Independence and Loudoun Valley last week.

11. Osbourn Park (19-1) LR: 11

The Yellow Jackets capped the regular season with a 57-18 win over Unity Reed.

12. Howard (13-0) LR: 12

The Lions topped Wilde Lake and Reservoir by an average of 40 points.

13. Maret (13-6) LR: 13

After a challenging week, the Frogs settled into ISL play by beating Stone Ridge and St. Andrew’s.

14. Glen Burnie (17-0) LR: 14

The Gophers beat Old Mill for the second time this season, 53-47.

15. C.H. Flowers (10-0) LR: 15

The Jaguars defeated Bowie and Suitland twice last week.

16. Robinson (19-2) LR: 17

The Rams capped the regular season by beating West Potomac, Lake Braddock and West Springfield.

17. Meridian (18-1) LR: Not ranked

The reigning Virginia Class 3 champion hasn’t lost since Dec. 10.

18. Bishop Ireton (16-9) LR: 20

After falling to No. 5 St. John’s, the Cardinals beat St. Mary’s Ryken and Holy Cross.

19. Parkdale (13-1) LR: 16

A day after falling to DuVal, the Panthers avenged the loss.

20. Potomac School (15-1) LR: NR

The McLean private school’s loss came in overtime against Georgetown Day.

Dropped out: No. 18 Old Mill, No. 19 National Christian.