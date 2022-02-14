“First, let us be clear: No visitor to our campus should be subject to that kind of treatment, and this type of behavior is completely unacceptable. It is in no way aligned with the expectations and values of the college. We apologize to the Howard University women’s lacrosse coach and her players, and we deeply regret the experience they had on our campus.”

The statement was signed by Presbyterian Provost Kerry Pannell and Will Harris, a history professor and chairman of the school’s Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council. It said that an investigation into the incident had begun and “any student found responsible for this reprehensible behavior during the event on Friday will face consequences. Such behavior does not stand at PC.”

A Howard spokesman said the school is conducting interviews about the incident and offered this statement from Athletic Director Kery Davis:

“I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athletes were subjected to slurs and abusive language before the women’s lacrosse match on Friday vs. Presbyterian College. Howard does not condone such disgraceful behavior in any form, and the use of harmful language such as this runs counter to the values of this institution, which celebrates respect, diversity, and inclusion on its campus. We appreciate Presbyterian College’s initial response, and demand a thorough investigation be launched. We condemn this deplorable behavior, and will continually support, defend, and protect our Bison.”

The spokesman said no further comment would be immediately forthcoming from Coach Karen Healy-Silcott or the team’s players.

Brian Silcott, Healy-Silcott’s husband and a board member at USA Lacrosse, wrote Friday on Twitter that the Bison were “greeted by a bunch of boys hurling obscene and threatening insults. This is the life of black female athletes. Wish I was there, thankfully my wife can take care of herself.”

On Sunday, Presbyterian Coach Eric Clakeley apologized for the incident, writing on Twitter that “we deeply regret the experience [the Bison] had on our campus.”

The game that followed the incident — Presbyterian won, 16-6 — was Howard’s season debut and the first as Bison coach for Healy-Silcott, who was hired in July after spending the four previous years as director of a girls’ lacrosse club in California.

Marc Riccio, president and CEO of USA Lacrosse, described the incident as “infuriating” in a statement released Sunday.