Those plays — wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s one-yard touchdown catch and defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s fourth-down pressure — sealed the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They were fitting encapsulations of a glitzy team from L.A. that forsook future assets to build around six stars.
Here’s how the plays broke down.
Play 1: Cooper Kupp’s touchdown
The situation
The Rams trailed the Bengals 20-16 with 1:29 left. They faced second and goal from the 1-yard line. It seemed likely the ball would go to Kupp because the Rams were struggling to run, and after targeting Kupp only three times in the first five drives of the second half, the offense had started force-feeding him again. He had seven targets in the previous 17 snaps (including penalties).
Touchdown
Pre-snap
The Rams used their favorite personnel grouping — three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back — and isolated Kupp wide right. If the Bengals gave a certain look, Kupp said, the Rams would’ve checked into a run. But the Bengals put nine defenders in the box and appeared to play “cover zero,” meaning there would be no deep safety to help cornerback Eli Apple in man-to-man coverage on Kupp.
But Apple didn’t seem fooled. He mirrored Kupp’s break outside. Next Gen Stats calculated Kupp had only eight-tenths of a yard of separation from Apple and gave the completion a 39.7 percent chance.
But Kupp excels on quick throws in the red zone. He had 11 touchdowns on targets under 2.5 seconds this season, including the playoffs, four more than any other player in the league. Stafford threw the back-shoulder ball in 1.3 seconds. Apple never got his head around to see Kupp reel it in.
“I was so happy they were playing man [coverage],” Stafford told NFL Network. “I was just going to throw the ball to my guy.”
Play 2: Aaron Donald’s hit
The situation
The Rams led the Bengals 23-20 with 43 seconds left. The Bengals faced fourth and one from the Rams’ 49. The Bengals only needed a few more yards to give kicker Evan McPherson — unflappable, big-legged and a perfect 14 for 14 this postseason — a chance to tie the score. During warmups, McPherson had hit the left upright from 62 yards.
The Rams were again betting on their talent. The defensive line had started slow but bullied the Bengals throughout the second half, at one point collecting five sacks in nine dropbacks. On the sideline, Coach Sean McVay said he told players and coaches that Donald was about to close out the game.
Post-snap
The Rams dropped seven defenders into coverage and appeared to play a mix of man and zone. Donald rushed the outside shoulder of left guard Quinton Spain, perhaps in part because he saw center Trey Hopkins sliding over to help, as he had been most of the game. Donald beat Spain on the outside, avoided Hopkins and turned the corner to home in on Burrow.
Donald, one of the best defenders in history, who reportedly may retire after this season, sprinted downfield in joy, pointing at the fourth finger on his right hand, screaming, “Ring me!”
Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.
Washington Post Staff illustration; Photo by Matt Rourke/AP. Images from NFL Game Pass.