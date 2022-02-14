The two most decisive plays in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win Sunday night also defined the team. The plays were not complex designs dreamed up by a coach. They were not feats of improvisation or miraculous bounces or stunning tricks. They were the products of talented players beating inferior opponents.

Those plays — wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s one-yard touchdown catch and defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s fourth-down pressure — sealed the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They were fitting encapsulations of a glitzy team from L.A. that forsook future assets to build around six stars.

Here’s how the plays broke down.

Play 1: Cooper Kupp’s touchdown

The situation

The Rams trailed the Bengals 20-16 with 1:29 left. They faced second and goal from the 1-yard line. It seemed likely the ball would go to Kupp because the Rams were struggling to run, and after targeting Kupp only three times in the first five drives of the second half, the offense had started force-feeding him again. He had seven targets in the previous 17 snaps (including penalties).

Pre-snap

The Rams used their favorite personnel grouping — three wide receivers, one tight end, one running back — and isolated Kupp wide right. If the Bengals gave a certain look, Kupp said, the Rams would’ve checked into a run. But the Bengals put nine defenders in the box and appeared to play “cover zero,” meaning there would be no deep safety to help cornerback Eli Apple in man-to-man coverage on Kupp.

The Rams stayed with the pass. Quarterback Matthew Stafford later said the play was an in-game adjustment. He normally throws Kupp every route except the fade, but when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left with a knee injury in the second quarter, the Rams needed someone to run it.

The Rams often dress up their plays with pre-snap motion or play-action run fakes. They didn’t this time. Instead, Kupp just lined up two steps behind the line of scrimmage, which prevented Apple from jamming him right away and set up a showdown at the line. The Rams bet Kupp, even in an unfamiliar role, would straight-up beat Apple.

Post-snap

Immediately, Stafford stepped backward and lofted the ball to Kupp. Because the Bengals were in cover zero, Kupp said, he knew Apple would play “inside leverage” to force him outside. Kupp didn’t want Apple to cheat, so he jabbed inside with his left foot.

But Apple didn’t seem fooled. He mirrored Kupp’s break outside. Next Gen Stats calculated Kupp had only eight-tenths of a yard of separation from Apple and gave the completion a 39.7 percent chance.

But Kupp excels on quick throws in the red zone. He had 11 touchdowns on targets under 2.5 seconds this season, including the playoffs, four more than any other player in the league. Stafford threw the back-shoulder ball in 1.3 seconds. Apple never got his head around to see Kupp reel it in.

“I was so happy they were playing man [coverage],” Stafford told NFL Network. “I was just going to throw the ball to my guy.”

Play 2: Aaron Donald’s hit

The situation

The Rams led the Bengals 23-20 with 43 seconds left. The Bengals faced fourth and one from the Rams’ 49. The Bengals only needed a few more yards to give kicker Evan McPherson — unflappable, big-legged and a perfect 14 for 14 this postseason — a chance to tie the score. During warmups, McPherson had hit the left upright from 62 yards.

Pre-snap

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lined up in shotgun with four wide and a running back to his right. This personnel grouping had just failed to run for one yard on third down, so the Rams seemed to expect a pass. They had four down linemen, and also one linebacker standing over the right tackle. The line didn’t call for any misdirection or stunts.

The Rams were again betting on their talent. The defensive line had started slow but bullied the Bengals throughout the second half, at one point collecting five sacks in nine dropbacks. On the sideline, Coach Sean McVay said he told players and coaches that Donald was about to close out the game.

Post-snap

The Rams dropped seven defenders into coverage and appeared to play a mix of man and zone. Donald rushed the outside shoulder of left guard Quinton Spain, perhaps in part because he saw center Trey Hopkins sliding over to help, as he had been most of the game. Donald beat Spain on the outside, avoided Hopkins and turned the corner to home in on Burrow.

For most of the second half, Burrow had overcome some quick pass-blocking losses with quick throws. He seemed ready to again, looking left toward tight end C. J. Uzomah in the flat and wide receiver Tee Higgins breaking in.

But as he cocked his arm to throw, Donald came into view. Donald hit Burrow, who tucked the ball, tried to spin away and flicked away an aimless prayer as he fell.

Donald, one of the best defenders in history, who reportedly may retire after this season, sprinted downfield in joy, pointing at the fourth finger on his right hand, screaming, “Ring me!”

Nicki Jhabvala contributed to this report.

Washington Post Staff illustration; Photo by Matt Rourke/AP. Images from NFL Game Pass.