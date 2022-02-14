Super Bowls have become so colossal in scale and technology that the players can seem as remote as game animations, framed figments in 4k HDR video. That seemed especially so at SoFi Stadium with that haloed canopy ceiling and image-casting LEDs, the panoramic fisheye lenses, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson booming about “4.5 billion years” as if the game was a speeding piece of a space junk. But then here came Donald leading the Los Angeles Rams with such palpable sweat, and yearning want. Then running off the field triumphantly pointing at his ring finger, and in the postgame interview saying, as those finely distinguishable tears rolled down his face along with the perspiration, “We’re gonna play in the confetti for a minute, man.”

Then the big man did that, sat in that blizzard of colorful snow with arms clutching his children.

Cooper Kupp was named the Most Valuable Player in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, because Kupp had the more spectacular role. But it was Donald, the defensive lineman, who really turned the game, in the same visceral, powerful way that a hydraulic dam stops a river. That play with Burrow wasn’t the last play of the game, but it was certainly the play that ended it. “One last play to be world champs,” as Donald said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

One last play. Forty-three seconds left, and the Bengals driving at midfield toward a game-tying field goal that would have forced overtime, and Burrow showing the showstopper charisma of Young Elvis. For eight years, Donald had been seeking the moment. Eight years of individual awards — of All-Pros and Pro Bowls. Three-time Defensive Play of the Year. He had close to a hundred sacks, and all kinds of other statistics. But as Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said, “Stats are for losers, man.”

Donald didn’t want any more stats. He wanted the ring, a championship, the one that eluded him three years earlier when the Rams had lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

“I know what it feels like to be there, but I don’t know what it feels like to win,” Donald said earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Feeling was what Donald brought to the game as much as anything. His huge blasts of feeling cut through all the artificial supersizing and booming overdubs of the Super Bowl. But what’s interesting about Donald, what makes him an all-time great and probably the true Super Bowl MVP, is his ability to control and direct that feeling in such an intelligent way. There is a fascinating restraint-and-release, shift-and-surge control with which Donald plays. Anyone can be a wild man, but Donald has a regulator that allows him to be at his most powerful and detonating when it counts, to outsmart and outmaneuver the opponent in the face of all the violence to ruin the most important play. That’s what makes him “an official game wrecker,” as Morris calls him.

Recall a close, heated 2018 game between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, when a fight broke out near the Rams’ sideline between Donald and one of the Seahawks, Justin Britt. As the two men began shoving, other players surrounded them. A thrown punch might have meant ejection from the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay ran into the melee and frantically peeled players away trying to get to his star defender — “Get out!” he ordered, “Get out!” — until he reached Donald. He took Donald by the arm, got in front of him. “This is where you’re great, it shows up right here,” McVay exhorted him. “Aaron, love you, this is why you’re great. Gather yourself, and we’re going to win this game.” And he did.

In the exchange, McVay identified just what makes Donald so great: he is a gatherer. A channeler of all of that 285-pounds of passionate energy. McVay has talked about “being your best when your best is what’s required.” That’s what Donald did on that fourth-and-one. “People spend their whole lives trying to get to these moments,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said later. In those moments, “it’s got to mean something, it’s got to be important,” Donald reflected afterwards. And in that moment, which was more important to him than any other he has ever played on a football field, Donald was never better.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Guys like him are why you coach,” McVay said afterwards, and then told this story of those final determinative seconds. “I promise you guys — I was mic’d up so you guys can hear — when it was the fourth down and you could see they got in the shotgun and they were probably not going to run the football, I said, ‘Aaron is probably going to close the game out right here.’ And he is the effing man.”