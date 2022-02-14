Facing a second-and-7 situation from the Bengals’ 46-yard line with just over three minutes to play, Stafford dropped back, looked right and threw a bullet between multiple defenders that found Kupp. The 22-yard gain on the play was the biggest of the drive and went a long way toward setting the Rams up for their late heroics.

Story continues below advertisement

The thing about the play was that, whereas Stafford was looking to his right the whole time, his throw went over the middle.

It was a no-look pass — on the NFL’s biggest stage and at the most critical time of the Rams’ season, when only a touchdown on that drive could save them from a crushing loss.

Did you catch that? If not, don’t worry. A throw that remarkable earned plenty of replays from different angles, all the better to admire Stafford’s accuracy.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just a matter of delivering a pass like that to Kupp, who was justifiably drawing all sorts of attention from Cincinnati’s defense. With the Bengals playing a form of zone defense that had safety Vonn Bell lurking underneath and reading Stafford’s eyes, the veteran quarterback had to move Bell away from where he planned to throw the ball to open a window for the completion.

Story continues below advertisement

This video shared by the Rams shows how Stafford got Bell to move to the safety’s left, only for the pass to whiz by on his right.

This angle of Matthew Stafford's no-look pass. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/vwWRUsMekn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

Among those who appreciated Stafford’s workwas Kupp. Asked after the game about how he was able to do so much damage on that final drive after previously being held in check for most of the second half, Kupp’s first thought went to that pass.

“Stafford probably threw the best no-looker of his life,” said Kupp, who earned Super Bowl MVP honors after making eight grabs for 92 yards and two touchdowns, with a smile. “I saw the lane — I was running in there, and I saw him lean a little bit and I’m, like, ‘Oh, he’s throwing this to me, isn’t he?’ He was looking up into the third level of the right sideline, but he fit one in there.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As Kupp suggested, this wasn’t Stafford’s first attempt at a no-look pass in a game. While with the Detroit Lions in 2020, he made a similar throw into even tighter coverage for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

“I surely didn’t sit there and think before the play was snapped that I’m gonna look left and then look right and throw it back to Marvin [Jones], it’s just something that happens naturally for me. … It’s not predetermined,” Stafford said after that performance.

“You get better at it as you go,” he added at the time, “understanding what the defense is doing, understanding coverage and all that, and where your guys are headed and where zone guys are standing.”

Story continues below advertisement

When clips of Stafford’s throw against the Titans began to go viral, Lions teammates attested to the fact that he was already pretty good at it. “That’s normal for him!!” Darius Slay, a cornerback now with the Philadelphia Eagles, tweeted then. Jamal Agnew, a wide receiver/kick returner now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, declared that no-look passes were a “regular” occurrence for Stafford.

Advertisement

Others noted the throw showed that Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who had gained renown for his no-look passes, was not the only NFL quarterback capable of pulling them off. On Monday, Mahomes reacted to video of Stafford’s throw against the Bengals with flushed-face emoji that could have conveyed a mix of both admiration or astonishment.

Not all of Stafford’s passes during the Super Bowl were quite as praiseworthy. He threw two interceptions among his 14 incompletions, and three plays before his decisive touchdown pass to Kupp, Stafford badly missed a wide-open Van Jefferson in the end zone.