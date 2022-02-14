There were no fans because of coronavirus concerns before the national vaccine rollout. The condensed event took place at halftime of the All-Star Game because the NBA scrambled to relocate its midseason showcase from Indianapolis and shorten the festivities. There were only three competitors because of the strict health protocols and subdued stage. And Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons was named champion with a kiss-the-rim dunk in which he didn’t get all that close to actually kissing the rim.

In other words, there’s nowhere to go but up for this year’s event in Cleveland, which will see four competitors and two rounds of dunks in front of a live crowd. There might still be questionable judging decisions, but at least this year’s dunk contest should look and feel like a traditional all-star Saturday night capper.

Though the NBA was unable to recruit any all-stars like Ja Morant or past dunk contest champions like Zach LaVine, this year’s field features some intriguing new faces and a nice blend of styles and physiques. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from the four participants.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

The 20-year-old Green has struggled as a rookie after being picked second in the 2021 draft, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and averaging nearly as many turnovers as assists. While his scoring efficiency and defensive awareness need work, his leaping ability is world class. Like Simons, Green has a lithe frame and plenty of spring, but his best in-game finishes have an extra degree of ferocity.

Online oddsmakers have installed the 6-foot-4 Green as the early favorite, a logical decision given that he leads the field in midair fluidity and flair. While standout rookies like Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner, Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey have all gotten more acclaim than Green, the slam dunk contest should introduce the Rockets guard to a national audience.

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Toppin acquitted himself well in last year’s competition, where he displayed good creative range, delivered on comparisons to a young Amar’e Stoudemire and finished second to Simons. In Atlanta, the 23-year-old forward bounced the ball through his own legs for a reverse dunk, hurdled his father and Knicks teammate Julius Randle for a windmill and then went through his legs again on his final attempt.

The tallest participant in this year’s field at 6-foot-9, Toppin dunks more like an oversized wing rather than a clunky big man. Despite playing limited minutes in a bench role for New York, he ranks among the NBA’s top 20 most prolific dunkers this season. In addition to being the only competitor with previous contest experience, Toppin could enjoy a little home-court boost. The 2020 lottery pick played his college ball at Dayton, a three-hour drive from Cleveland.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Although Anthony has toiled in obscurity for the dreadful Magic, he doesn’t lack for swagger or bounce. After hitting a game-winner in isolation last May, Anthony declared: “I knew if I got someone on an island, they weren’t going to be safe. … I saw I had Kyle Anderson on me. It’s game-time. I’m trying to get this money.” Expect the brash 21-year-old son of former NBA player Greg Anthony to play to the crowd in Cleveland rather than freeze up under the spotlight.

Before going one-and-done at North Carolina and getting selected 15th in the 2020 draft, Anthony was a blue chip prospect who excelled in high school dunk contests. As a result, there’s a well-honed craftsmanship to his dunk toolbox: The 6-foot-3 guard bursts off the court like Steve Francis, and he can throw down 360s, hurdle human props and go between his legs with ease.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Toscano-Anderson was a surprise inclusion given that he’s considerably older than his fellow competitors at 28 and doesn’t boast first-round name recognition. Naturally, the oddsmakers view him as the long shot. An undrafted forward who played in Mexico, Venezuela and the G League before making his NBA debut in 2020, the 6-foot-6 Toscano-Anderson nevertheless has the ability to finish with authority. Just ask Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, who was on the wrong side of a sensational Toscano-Anderson poster back in December.