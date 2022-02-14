Machida is a star back home and doesn’t need the paycheck. She is bringing her game to the WNBA for the challenge of playing against the best in the world. The 28-year-old has averaged 10.7 points, 8.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Japanese Basketball League’s Fujitsu Red Wave. She is expected to back up starter Natasha Cloud.

“She is one of the most dynamic point guards in the world and perfectly fits our style of play.” Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault said. “She pushes the tempo offensively and creates great opportunities for her teammates both in transition and in the half court. We can pair her with any of our guards to give us different looks with our lineups. Her teammates will love playing with her and our fans will love watching her play.”

The Asahikawa, Hokkaido native is expected to be the final signing of free agency before training camp starts in April. The last piece of the roster puzzle will be the addition of the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. Signing center Elizabeth Williams and retaining Myisha Hines-Allen were the two biggest moves of free agency and Thibault addressed depth by bringing back Tianna Hawkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Backup point guard was a need from the outset and Machida was an under-the-radar target, but she had to receive permission from the ownership of her Japanese team before being able to play in the WNBA due to a year-round contract.

The Mystics are looking to bounce back from a 12-20 season in which they missed the playoffs for just the second time since 2012. Health was a consistent issue as the team was shorthanded all season, but two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne and defensive stalwart Alysha Clark (foot) are both expected to be ready for the start of the season. The addition of the No. 1 overall pick should add depth without having the pressure of needing to resurrect a rebuilding program.