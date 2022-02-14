The violation had to do with “inappropriate comments and invitations” to a person subordinate to Friemel, the highest-ranking official in professional tennis, the ITF said in response to a request for further information.

“Based on evidence and consideration of all materials, the Joint Certification Programme Disciplinary Panel (JCP DP) found the subject of the complaint repeatedly made inappropriate comments and invitations to an individual while in a position of authority, causing unease and discomfort,” the ITF said in an email.

Friemel had been serving a 12-month suspension that was backdated to June 19, 2021, because of panel’s findings. Details of the breach were not included in a Feb. 3 announcement of what was characterized as a “voluntary provisional suspension” following an independent investigation into allegations of conduct contrary to the code of conduct for officials.

Among the Code’s requirements believed to be relevant in this case:

Officials must “conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner, giving due regard to the Supervisor/Referee, players, officials, Tournament personnel and public;"

Officials must not “engage in unfair, unprofessional, criminal or unethical conduct, including attempt to injure or intentionally interfere with other Officials, players, tournament personnel and public;”

And officials must “not abuse his/her position of authority or control, and shall not compromise the psychological, physical or emotional wellbeing of other Officials, players or tournament personnel.”

In confirming Friemel’s abrupt departure from the U.S. Open on Aug. 29 during the final stage of qualifying matches, U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier said simply that Friemel “needed to leave for personal reasons.”

He was replaced by Australia’s Wayne McKewen, a veteran tournament referee.

Friemel had served as the U.S. Open’s chief umpire from 2016 to 2018 and was a respected figure in international tennis circles, having been named head of officiating for the London-based ITF in 2014.

As U.S. Open referee, Friemel was charged with ensuring the tournament was conducted according to the sport’s rules, regulations and procedures. The referee is also the final authority on all officiating matters and approves and oversees the assignment and evaluation of chair umpires.