What to read about Super Bowl LVI

Quarterback Matthew Stafford engineered a 15-play fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a TD pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left, propelling the Rams to their first championship in 22 years and first since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Kupp missed the Rams’ previous appearance in the Super Bowl. He made up for that in Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Traded by the Giants, released by the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. has found an NFL home in L.A. and has been a solid contributor as the Rams.

