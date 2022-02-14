Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022
By the time the celebration in Los Angeles was in full swing, Jefferson was in full swaddle mode, holding his son with a big smile on his face.
By the way, in the game, Jefferson caught four passes for 23 yards.
A Super Bowl ring and a new baby for Van Jefferson. February 13, 2022 - what a day for the Rams receiver! (Van_j12/IG) pic.twitter.com/X0cHrSfpIq— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 14, 2022