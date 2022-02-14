While his Los Angeles Rams teammates were taking turns cradling the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was holding onto something infinitely more valuable: his newborn son.

The baby, the second child for Jefferson and his wife, Samaria, wasn’t due until Feb. 17, but babies are the ones in charge and Samaria left SoFi Stadium on a gurney when she went into labor midway through the Super Bowl. After he changed clothes in the locker room following the game, Jefferson sprinted through SoFi, with the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Bella, and his father in tow, and headed for the hospital.

By the time the celebration in Los Angeles was in full swing, Jefferson was in full swaddle mode, holding his son with a big smile on his face.

By the way, in the game, Jefferson caught four passes for 23 yards.