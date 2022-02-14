So with the outcome in the balance, Virginia Tech made certain its most impactful player had the ball. Then Keve Aluma, as he has done time and again during his Hokies career, produced when it mattered most to spark a 62-53 triumph.

The redshirt senior forward’s turnaround jumper over defender Kadin Shedrick with 1:19 left in the second half extended the lead to 58-50, marking the first time either side led by more than two possessions, and put Virginia Tech on its way to a sixth straight win, the longest in program history against ACC opponents.

“We’re playing the way I envisioned us playing,” Hokies Coach Mike Young said. “I’ve got good players, and I’ve got a number of things we can get to. This is what I expected all along.”

Aluma finished with a game-high 24 points, 16 of which came in the second half, on 10-for-14 shooting to deliver the Hokies (16-10, 8-7 ACC) redemption after they lost the first meeting, 54-52, when they failed to protect a four-point lead with just over three minutes to play Jan. 12 in Charlottesville.

This time Virginia Tech made 5 of 6 free throws in the closing minute to keep the momentum going in its bid to fortify its NCAA tournament credentials. The victory, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, leaves the Hokies as one of the last four teams out of the field of 68.

“Keve likes these Cavaliers,” Young said of the transfer from Wofford, where Young coached before taking over at Virginia Tech. “He’s had pretty good outings against them.”

Virginia Tech, which leads the ACC in three-point field goal percentage, shot just 5 for 20 from that distance but went 17 for 21 at the foul line and committed six turnovers, exactly half as many as the Hokies had in the first meeting at John Paul Jones Arena.

Nahiem Alleyne (11 points) was the only other Virginia Tech player to score in double figures in a game with 10 lead changes. The Hokies won despite trailing 11-4 in offensive rebounds and 12-4 in second-chance points.

The Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6), meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak snapped in their quest to bolster a spotty NCAA tournament resume. Largely to blame were 10 turnovers and 0-for-9 three-point shooting. It was the first time since November 2016 that Virginia failed to make a basket from behind the arc.

The last time Virginia Tech held an opponent without a three-pointer was March 2012, when Clemson went 0 for 10.

Jayden Gardner led the Cavaliers with 17 points but scored only two in the second half. Justyn Mutts drew the primary defensive assignment on the East Carolina transfer, who had 26 points, the most by a Cavaliers player in an ACC game, in Saturday’s 63-53 win against visiting Georgia Tech.

Senior guard Kihei Clark, so dependable in pressure-filled moments since he started as a freshman, missed all five of his three-point attempts and ended with two points in 32 minutes.

His point total matched his fewest against an ACC opponent this season, and Hokies fans taunted Clark throughout the game with chants of “air ball, air ball” each time he touched the ball after he missed the rim entirely on a three-point attempt early in the first half.

The Hokies emerged from the locker room following halftime with renewed energy, particularly from Aluma, who scored eight points in a row and blocked two shots to bring frenzied Virginia Tech fans to their feet.

Aluma’s last dunk during that stretch gave Virginia Tech a one-point lead with 16:57 to go, and he added a three-point play before point guard Storm Murphy’s three-pointer from the left side bumped the advantage to 38-33 less than two minutes later.

“I don’t think we started the second half well enough,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Bennett said. “There were some turnovers and breakdowns defensively.”

Here’s what to know about Monday’s game:

Clark has more fouls than points

With 56 seconds remaining in the second half, Clark pushed Alleyne to the floor when he attempted to foul him intentionally near midcourt to stop the clock. Officials immediately assessed Clark a flagrant foul, his first this season.

Alleyne made 1 of 2 free throws, and Clark committed his fourth foul seconds later when Murphy was dribbling to try to run additional time off the clock. Murphy also made 1 of 2 foul shots before Clark sank his only field goal of the game, a short jumper that drew Virginia to 60-53 with 39 seconds to play.

Hugging it out

Late in the second half, Bennett shot up from his crouch near his bench and marched defiantly toward midcourt to seek out an official and insist one of his players was fouled. Bennett was still visibly upset when his Hokies counterpart extended his arms, and the two embraced with a laugh.