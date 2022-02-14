The Wizards held on for a 103-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena behind another spectacular performance by Kuzma, who is enjoying in his new role as the team’s top option.

Kuzma finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists and took over the game in that third quarter. The Wizards led by 12 in the second quarter, but the Pistons closed with a 20-8 stretch to tie things at 50 going into halftime.

Kuzma came out much more aggressive in the second half and powered a 14-4 close to the quarter that gave Washington an 87-78 lead.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nine players scored for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 16 points, and Deni Avdija added 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

The Pistons simply didn’t have enough firepower, shooting 37.6 percent from the field. Saddiq Bey was a problem for Washington all night with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, was held to 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Here’s what to know about Monday’s game:

Gafford clears protcols

Wizards center Daniel Gafford cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is available to return to the court. However, he did not play Monday because Coach Wes Unseld Jr. wants to ease him back in.

Story continues below advertisement

“He's able to do some stuff on the floor,” Unseld said before the game. “It's more reconditioning at this point. He missed five or six days, so trying to give his legs back, get his wind back a bit before throwing him out there. Obviously he's still a little sluggish, heavy legs, but that's to be expected.”

Still waiting on Porzingis

Newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis did not play as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his knee. Unseld said Porzingis, who has gone through pregame workouts before both games since he arrived, will travel to Indiana for Wednesday’s game, and the hope is to get him on the floor before the all-star break.

“I don't have really have [any] expectation,” Unseld said. “I know he's still dealing with the bone bruise. He's doing a little bit more every day on the floor, which is a positive sign. But we still have to be cautious with it. And when the time is right and he's ready, I think he'll be available.”

Bagley debuts for Pistons

Center Marvin Bagley III made his debut with the Pistons after he was acquired from the Sacramento Kings as part of a four-team deal. Pistons Coach Dwane Casey said they were going to keep things simple so they didn’t overload him but that there were no minutes restrictions. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Hachimura ailing

Rui Hachimura left the game early in the second quarter and did not return because of a sprained right ankle. The Wizards forward knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing and landed on Bagley’s foot. Bagley was called for a flagrant foul because he did not give Hachimura enough space to land.