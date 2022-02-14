The Wizards held on for a 103-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Capital One Arena behind another spectacular performance by Kuzma, who is enjoying his new role as the team’s top option.

“I think it’s always a little bit of both,” Kuzma said about the balance between being aggressive and reading defenses. “But at the same time, it’s always about taking what the defense gives you so you’re not forcing action. That’s just what I did. Keeping it simple. Attack when I had it. If I didn’t have a shot, getting off of it.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I knew that they would switch one through five. And every time that happened, I would just bring it out, wait a second ... and just figure it out on the move. Just trying to counter what their game plan was.”

Kuzma finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists and took over the game in that third quarter. The Wizards led by 12 in the second quarter, but the Pistons closed with a 20-8 stretch to tie things at 50 going into halftime.

Kuzma came out much more aggressive in the second half and powered a 14-4 close to the quarter that gave Washington an 87-78 lead.

Nine players scored for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 16 points, and Deni Avdija added 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pistons had runs to tie the game at halftime, take the lead in the third quarter and cut the lead to two in the fourth, but the Wizards responded each time.

Advertisement

“Well, it’s a good sign,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said about responding to those runs. “Obviously, we’ll try to limit your exposure to situations like that. We’ve seen runs get out of hand. ... But I thought second half we were much better. ... Got stops, were able to get out and run a bit. That big third quarter.

“Those are going to happen. So anytime that happens, our ability to bounce back is always good to see. But sometimes it’s just lucky offense. You kind of have to really look at and say, ‘Hey, are we doing the right things, or are we just getting bailed out?’ At times it’s okay. It’s better than the alternative, but we want to make sure we’re clear with our process and our execution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Pistons simply didn’t have enough firepower, shooting 37.6 percent from the field. Saddiq Bey was a problem for Washington all night with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, was held to 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Advertisement

“I feel like we’re more engaged,” Avdija said about the post-trade-deadline roster. “This change also changed a little bit our roles. Everybody needs to do a little bit more. We’re short on the rotation. [Kristaps Porzingis] still needs to come back, and we’re excited, man. We just keep our heads in the game. Do what we need to. Everybody knows their role. We just keep sharing the ball, and I think we can do great things.

“We needed a change. It’s a progress. It’s going to take some time, and I believe in this team.”

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what to know about Monday’s game:

Gafford clears protocols

Wizards center Daniel Gafford cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is available to return to the court. However, he did not play Monday because Unseld wants to ease him back in.

“He's able to do some stuff on the floor,” Unseld said before the game. “It's more reconditioning at this point. He missed five or six days, so trying to give his legs back, get his wind back a bit before throwing him out there. Obviously he's still a little sluggish, heavy legs, but that's to be expected.”

Still waiting on Porzingis

Porzingis, acquired at the trade deadline, did not play as he continues to nurse a bone bruise in his knee. Unseld said Porzingis, who has gone through pregame workouts before both games since he arrived, will travel to Indiana for Wednesday’s game, and the hope is to get him on the floor before the all-star break.

“I don't have really have [any] expectation,” Unseld said. “I know he's still dealing with the bone bruise. He's doing a little bit more every day on the floor, which is a positive sign. But we still have to be cautious with it. And when the time is right and he's ready, I think he'll be available.”

Bagley debuts for Pistons

Center Marvin Bagley III made his debut with the Pistons after he was acquired from the Sacramento Kings as part of a four-team deal. Pistons Coach Dwane Casey said they were going to keep things simple so they didn’t overload him but that there were no minutes restrictions. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Hachimura ailing

Rui Hachimura left the game early in the second quarter and did not return because of a sprained right ankle. The Wizards forward knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing and landed on Bagley’s foot. Bagley was called for a flagrant foul because he did not give Hachimura enough space to land.