He was booked on a felony charge but was released on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled for a hearing at LAX Superior Court on June 16. A representative for Peterson issued a statement at the time saying it “was a private misunderstanding between a husband and wife.”
In an interview with Fox 26 in Houston, Peterson said he grabbed his wife’s hand during an argument and took off her ring. He said his wife did not press charges, but the state did “because there was a scratch on her hand.” He added, “I don’t hit women.”
Ashley Peterson published a statement on Instagram on Tuesday that said her husband did not strike her during the incident.
“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”
Peterson has played for seven teams in his 15-year NFL career. He appeared in four games in the 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks and is currently a free agent. He ranks fifth in career rushing yards with 14,918.