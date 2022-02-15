What to read about the NFL

Quarterback Matthew Stafford engineered a 15-play fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a TD pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left, propelling the Rams to their first championship in 22 years and first since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Here’s a breakdown of the two most decisive plays in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win that defined the team.

The offseason is at hand for every NFL team — and there never seems to be a quiet moment. Here’s what to keep in mind.

John Feinstein: On minority hiring and Daniel Snyder, the NFL produces mostly empty words

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge onboard a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning, L.A. Airport Police said.

