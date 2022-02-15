The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office will not charge NFL running back Adrian Peterson with felony domestic violence, but his case was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor consideration, a representative from the district attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday night.

Peterson, 36, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a felony charge of domestic violence resulting in injury to a spouse. According to a statement released by airport police, a flight scheduled to depart for Houston turned back to the gate because Peterson and a female victim got into “a verbal and physical altercation.” The FBI was notified, according to the statement, and Peterson was taken into custody.

He was booked on a felony charge but was released on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled for a hearing at LAX Superior Court on June 16. A representative for Peterson issued a statement at the time saying it “was a private misunderstanding between a husband and wife.”

In an interview with Fox 26 in Houston, Peterson said he grabbed his wife’s hand during an argument and took off her ring. He said his wife did not press charges, but the state did “because there was a scratch on her hand.” He added, “I don’t hit women.”

Ashley Peterson published a statement on Instagram on Tuesday that said her husband did not strike her during the incident.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

Peterson has played for seven teams in his 15-year NFL career. He appeared in four games in the 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks and is currently a free agent. He ranks fifth in career rushing yards with 14,918.