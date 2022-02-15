Following years of questions about his fit with franchise center Joel Embiid and a 2021 postseason to forget, Simmons’s position in Philadelphia became untenable. During the 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round, his ineffective offensive play and decision to pass up an open dunk drew pointed comments from Coach Doc Rivers and Embiid. In turn, local media and fans scapegoated Simmons, who had played passively in late-game situations throughout the playoff run.

Simmons, who acknowledged that he hadn’t spoken to Embiid since the trade went through, said that his desire for a change of scenery had been building for some time before the 2021 playoffs and that the 76ers had been aware of his feelings.

“It wasn’t about the fans or coaches or comments made by anybody,” he said. “It was just a personal thing for me that [I was dealing with] earlier than that series or even that season. … It was just piled up, a bunch of things, over the years. I knew I wasn’t myself, and I needed to get back into that place of being myself and being happy as a person and taking care of my well being. That was the major thing for me. It wasn’t about the basketball or the money or anything like that. I want to be who I am.”

As this season went on without him, Simmons kept busy lifting weights, doing Pilates, working on his shooting and playing games of one-on-one and two-on-two. The Nets (30-27) have plummeted to the East’s eighth seed since losing Kevin Durant to a knee sprain in January and are left hoping that Simmons’s debut comes sooner than later. Simmons said there is no firm target for his return, but he expressed a desire to play when Brooklyn visits Philadelphia on March 10. Once he returns, he will switch to jersey No. 10 after wearing No. 25 with the 76ers.

How exactly Simmons fits in with Durant and Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and cannot play in Brooklyn’s home games due to local covid-19 regulations, remains to be seen. But Simmons, who views himself as a playmaking point forward, predicted that the new trio would play an up-tempo style with plenty of ball movement.

“I think it’s going to be scary having those guys running alongside me,” Simmons said. “Multiple different weapons on the floor. At the pace we want to play at, it’s going to be unreal. … I try to compare it to my early seasons with JJ Redick, Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli when we were playing Miami in the first round. The way we were flowing and playing. … That’s the way you’ve got to play to win.”

One hundred miles south on Interstate-95, Harden welcomed the trade and his new partnership with Embiid. The 76ers had pursued Harden last year before his Jan. 2021 trade from the Houston Rockets to the Nets, and team president Daryl Morey was ready to pounce when their Atlantic Division rivals faltered in recent weeks.

“When I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” Harden said. “It just didn’t happen. I just knew for a very long time that this is a perfect fit. You’ve got the best big man in the league in Joel and the coaching. From top to bottom, it made sense. … The [Rockets] organization has to do what’s best for their team’s present and future. I had to go to Brooklyn. We all know that could have been something special.”

The Nets’ trio of Durant, Harden and Irving lasted just 13 months and was undone by a lack of continuity caused by injuries and Irving’s extended absence this year. Harden claimed that Irving’s vaccination saga had a “very minimal” impact on his decision to seek a trade before the deadline, but added that “it definitely did impact the team” because the three stars were only able to play 10 regular season games together.

”Originally‚ it was me, Kyrie and KD on the court, and winning covers up a lot of that stuff,” Harden said.

The 76ers (34-22) enter Tuesday’s action as the East’s fourth seed and are hoping that Embiid and Harden can deliver the franchise’s first conference finals trip since 2001 and its first title since 1983. As trade rumors swirled earlier this month, Harden played listlessly in a loss to the Sacramento Kings and abruptly sat out for more than a week with hamstring tightness. Since the trade, the 2018 MVP went through a workout with his new teammates and said it will be “go time” for his return to the court after the all-star break.

The 32-year-old Harden has yet to pick up his $46.9 million player option for next season, but he is widely expected to do so this summer to set up an extension that could pay him roughly $270 million over the next five years. The 10-time all-star will don jersey No. 1 in Philadelphia because No. 13 was retired for Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain.

“For the most part, we can control our own destiny,” Harden said of star players exerting influence over trades in the modern era. “I’m not saying that’s a good thing or bad thing. … It’s a time where I needed to be around the guys I know want to win and are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The structure here is unbelievable. That’s the goal. The opportunity, the window, is now. Joel is playing the best he’s ever played, so my job is to come out there and help him and the entire team win a championship.”

Asked directly if the 76ers can win the 2022 title with just two months to bond before the playoffs, Harden exclaimed: “Hell yeah. Hell yeah.”

After their respective sagas and their role-reversing trade, Simmons and Harden will be among the league’s most scrutinized players as the postseason approaches. Simmons must prove that he can deliver in pressure moments and find a complementary fit alongside Durant and Irving, while Harden must adjust to life as Embiid’s sidekick and step up his effort level. Until they advance deep in the playoffs, Simmons and Harden will be viewed by many observers through the lens of their clumsy and self-interested off-court moves, rather than their on-court abilities.