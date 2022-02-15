“This is a totally separate season — separate group, separate entity,” Coach Frank Oliver said. “... So we want to just enjoy ourselves with this year and this team.”

This team may not have many ties to the success of the past, but lately it’s looking more and more like a championship squad. On Tuesday night, the No. 3 Mustangs scored a 62-47 win at Elizabeth Seton, preserving their undefeated record in the D.C. area’s toughest conference.

“We’re getting there,” said senior guard Yonta Vaughn, the only starter left from the 2019-20 team. “We haven’t fully gotten in the flow yet, but it’s all about making progress right now.”

The Mustangs had last year’s campaign scrapped by the pandemic, and there have been lingering effects this winter. The regular season was split in two by an omicron-fueled pause that stretched from before the holidays into mid-January. Many programs chose to exercise caution, but McNamara was especially hampered by pandemic-related concerns. At a low point in January, the Mustangs were forced to cancel a game against Paul VI minutes before tip-off because of a late-arriving positive test.

“We didn’t know when the next game would be,” senior guard Gia Cooke said. “We had to stay in the gym, though, because when we were able to play, we still had a target on our back. We just didn’t always know when that was going to be.”

Now that the Mustangs seem to be past that period of uncertainty, the second half of their season has been dominant. They have not lost since Dec. 21 and, with four games remaining until the WCAC tournament, McNamara is the league’s only program — among the boys and girls — with an undefeated record.

On Tuesday, the Mustangs (14-4, 8-0) entered a Seton gym brimming with the school spirit of a packed senior night crowd — and then methodically defused the Roadrunners (7-10, 5-5). With playmakers in Vaughn and sophomore Madisen McDaniel, the Mustangs seemed most dangerous in transition, where a sharp pass or two consistently produced easy baskets. The Roadrunners put together a run in the fourth quarter to get within eight, but at this point McNamara knows how to overcome a challenge.

“This team has really kept the faith and stayed resilient,” Oliver said. “We know it’s not going to be easy, but those are championship ingredients.”