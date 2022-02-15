Harvey was one of four players who took the stand Tuesday morning, describing how they arranged their drug deals through text messages, with the delivery often made to their locker room, and that their drug of choice was oxycodone, known to them as “blues” or “blue boys.”

The players said they would sometimes trade drugs between themselves but more often got oxycodone pills from the Angels’ former communications director, Eric Kay, who is now on trial here on charges he provided oxycodone and the more lethal fentanyl that killed Skaggs in the summer of 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Errin Martin asked Harvey, “Was it uncommon for players to take oxycodone?”

Harvey said it was not.

The player described being upset that he was not going to travel with the Angels on June 30, 2019, to play the Texas Rangers, and arranged for Kay to leave oxycodone in his locker at the team’s stadium in Anaheim.

Harvey said he still had the pill the next day when he learned Skaggs had been found dead in his Southlake, Tx., hotel room — a death later ruled to be an overdose. Harvey said he then drove to the Angels Stadium, retrieved the pill from his locker and threw it away.

“I didn’t want to have anything to do with that. I was scared,” Harvey said.

When cross-examined by the defense, Harvey, a free agent who made an all-star team as a New York Met and played last season for Baltimore, acknowledged there were strong “rumors” of his drug use during his playing career but that he was never questioned about it as he moved through the league.

C.J. Cron, a first baseman with the Colorado Rockies, told the jury that when he was with the Angels, he also reached out to Kay for oxycodone to relieve the pain of an arm injury.

Likewise, Michael Morin said Kay “started providing pain medication to me” in 2016-17 when he played for the Angels, before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

Morrin said he would take an oxycodone pill, biting off “a third or a half” of a pill, before going out on the field.

Kay is charged with the distribution of a controlled substance, including fentanyl, which is believed to be the drug that killed Skaggs. If convicted, Kay faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.