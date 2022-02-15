After Nashville got the equalizer from Michael McCarron off a fluky play just 2:43 into the third period, the Capitals scored three straight to secure a needed win.

Washington was coming off an ugly 4-1 home loss to lowly Ottawa two days earlier. The Capitals have struggled to hold on to leads all season, but they pulled through Tuesday for their fourth straight road win.

“The win was really good for our team,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s been a bit of a roller coaster, and you leave the Ottawa game and you don’t feel good about it. You lose a game at home, and you want to get back and win a hockey game.”

Defenseman Nick Jensen scored the winner at 3:27 to cap a clinical passing sequence. Captain Alex Ovechkin followed 66 seconds later with a power-play goal from his signature spot in the left faceoff circle to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead. He added an empty-netter from the Capitals’ end with 1:23 left for his 31st goal.

Ovechkin’s two-goal night broke a six-game scoring drought. His power-play goal was the second in as many games for a struggling special teams unit.

“We watched the video, [and] we tried to work hard out there. ... We had pretty good looks,” Ovechkin said of the team’s power-play efforts. “... Sometimes you just have to be patient, have to stay focused.”

Ovechkin, who secured his 16th season with at least 30 goals, is five goals behind Jaromir Jagr (766) for third in NHL history.

“I just try to do my job,” Ovechkin said of hitting the 30-goal mark.

Samsonov made his third straight start. He finished with 33 saves but got some help when the Predators hit the post or crossbar at least four times.

“I think it is good position, you know?” Samsonov said with a laugh. “If you hit post, no goal — good position.”

Fellow goalie Vitek Vanecek remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. It appeared Vanecek had beaten out Samsonov for the No. 1 role until the Czech was injured in an in-game collision. Vanecek is slowly progressing — he did some on-ice work after Washington’s morning skate Tuesday — but it is unclear whether he will be ready for Thursday’s game at Philadelphia.

Northern Virginia native Joe Snively gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 4:17 into the first period. On a three-on-one, Conor Sheary dished a pinpoint feed to Snively for a tap-in past Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (24 saves). Snively has three goals in as many games after scoring the first two of his NHL career Thursday in Montreal.

Nashville nearly tied the score at 1 with 2:58 left in the second period when Luke Kunin had a breakaway. He had time to pick his spot, but instead he hit the crossbar. The referee thought it was in and the goal horn blared, but video review quickly overturned the call.

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Schultz exits early

Justin Schultz suffered an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return. If he misses time, Matt Irwin and Michal Kempny appear to be Washington’s next options on the blue line.

Laviolette didn’t have any updates on Schultz after the game.

“That was really big, losing Schultzy early like that,” Laviolette said. “Anytime you drop to five [defensemen], it just becomes more taxing. ... We were good defensively. They did a good job covering for him.”

Laviolette’s return

Laviolette not only recorded his 700th NHL win, he did so against his previous team. Tuesday brought Laviolette’s return to Nashville after he was fired by the Predators in January 2020 following an underwhelming start to his sixth season. The Capitals hired Laviolette that September.

Laviolette compiled a 248-143-60 record with the Predators, who made the 2017 Stanley Cup finals. He also led Nashville to the Presidents’ Trophy in 2017-18.

“It’s always a little bit different when you come back,” Laviolette said. “... A lot of memories, a lot of friends. Good things have happened. Hit me first just leaving the airport and seeing downtown, the new construction. … It’s a booming place, and it’s good to be back.”

Oshie is skating again

T.J. Oshie remains on injured reserve with an upper-body issue but is making progress back home. Oshie has resumed individual skating work while Washington is on its two-game road trip.

Oshie skated Monday with fellow forward Anthony Mantha and strength and conditioning coach Mark Nemish. The team is being cautious with Oshie, and his return is uncertain. Mantha, who is on long-term injured reserve after shoulder surgery in November, has a longer recovery time.

Eller line getting good looks

The trio of Lars Eller, Connor McMichael and Daniel Sprong produced multiple good looks Tuesday. Eller hasn’t been producing consistently offensively but has been getting opportune chances with the young wingers flanking him in recent games. McMichael particularly stood out early Tuesday. His speed gave Eller options in the middle, and he could look for a sniper in Sprong on the other side.