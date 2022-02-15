Washington will look to turn things around in its upcoming two-game road trip, which starts Tuesday night in Nashville and continues in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Here are three questions for Capitals as they try to work their way out of this slump:

What should be done about the goaltending?

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek’s health is still a major question mark. Vanecek remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury; he went through individual work before practice Saturday but has yet to join the main practice group.

On Monday, Laviolette said Vanecek would travel with the team but there were no guarantees he would play. The details of Vanecek’s injury have not been disclosed.

Vanecek looked to have the edge on Ilya Samsonov in Washington’s goaltending race before his ill-timed injury Feb. 1. If neither Samsonov nor Vanecek can emerge as a clear starter in the next few weeks, all indications are the Capitals will look to the trade market for a veteran goaltender.

With the team experiencing so many issues, it is safe to wonder whether Washington will be open to making a move before the March 21 trade deadline.

The Capitals, as has been the case in recent years, are very tight to the salary cap and have little wiggle room. Additionally, Washington is sitting comfortably in a wild-card playoff spot, which also could pump the brakes on immediate moves.

Can Washington stop its special teams struggles?

If the Capitals decide to stick with their current group, their special teams production will need major improvements. Their power play is operating at 15.5 percent, good for 28th in the NHL. Washington has allowed seven shorthanded goals this season and two in its past four games.

The team’s penalty kill has given up seven goals in the past five games. It has addressed its special teams issues frequently over the past month but has yet to see consistent results.

After the team’s 4-1 loss to lowly Ottawa on Sunday, Nicklas Backstrom acknowledged that the Capitals might be trying to force too much on the power play. John Carlson said it has often been a “buoy” when the rest of the team has gone through rough stretches in the past, so when it hasn’t meshed, as is the case this season, concerns are heightened.

“We are all competitive guys, and especially on the power play, you want the power play to click because you know that can help win hockey games,” Backstrom said. “Gets a little frustrating. … I feel like we can be better using the whole ice a little bit better not just there on the boards.”

How much should the young players contribute?

Washington has relied heavily on its veteran playmakers this season. Alex Ovechkin, who is in a six-game goalless drought, is averaging about two more minutes of ice time than last season. Evgeny Kuznetsov is playing more 21:07 a night, nearly five minutes more than last year. And the Capitals’ defensive-focused fourth-line players are all playing around 14 minutes a night.

As Washington plays its last 30 games of the regular season, the club will have to quickly figure out whether its needed spark will still come from its trusted core, or if its younger players need more opportunities.

The Capitals have frequently emphasized their trust in their core. Backstrom said the team just needs to “find its identity” again. Carlson said Monday he doesn’t think Washington is that far off from getting back on track.