Like most teams, Yorktown’s time together has been restricted because of the pandemic. Many swimmers practice more regularly with their clubs, so team chemistry often comes in the form of traditions away from the pool, such as group dinners. And it’s more difficult to communicate with one another during meets.

“Yorktown and Arlington Public Schools take covid really seriously. … They’ve zoned in and made sure we’re all wearing masks, which is completely fair,” senior Lauren Hartel said. “But it’s definitely a big difference from club meets at the beginning of the year, when we really didn’t have to wear masks on the deck.”

Yet, when the 400-yard freestyle relay concludes Saturday’s meet with three seniors swimming in the event, the senior class is preparing to embrace all of its emotions.

“I know we’re probably all going to be bawling our eyes out after we finish,” Hartel said. “States is always my favorite meet to go to. It always has the best energy to it.”

Wrestling

For the sixth straight year, Robinson wrestling won its region championship. But when the Rams celebrated the Virginia Class 6 Region C title on Saturday in Alexandria, it meant a little more.

Junior Edgar DeJesus has been in the hospital since Christmas Day. He experienced paralysis and is now walking again, but it’s uncertain what his future holds. The Rams have kept DeJesus in mind and used his struggle for inspiration.

“One of our mantras is, you always think of things that are bigger than you,” Coach Bryan Hazard said. “It’s difficult when you’re a dad to see a kid who really just works hard and loves being a part of the program, and they just can’t be a part of the program.”

The Rams — who have 14 seniors on their roster — work hard together, not just on the mat. Sammy Gerard and Tommy Luther are three-sport athletes, also playing football and lacrosse. Cooper Rudolph, Saturday’s heavyweight champion, also plays football.

Gerard won his fourth region title, making him the fourth Robinson wrestler to accomplish that feat.

“He’s been a stalwart for us,” Hazard said.

Ice Hockey

On Friday, Yorktown prevailed over Flint Hill, 10-1, to cap its first undefeated regular season, and earn a bye in the first round of Northern Virginia School Hockey League playoffs. The Patriots (10-0) only allowed 11 goals this season.

“Honestly, late in the game, it’s very rare that I’m looking for a certain defenseman to put out there,” Ferrara said. “I have sophomores, juniors and seniors all who are really capable, so generally I just put the next bodies up there, but they’ve done an incredible job as a group really focusing on defense.”

The Yorktown coaching staff has stressed that “next-person-up” mentality all season.

Over the summer, the Patriots held off-ice workouts twice per week at the Yorktown track to get in shape for the upcoming season. The workouts were helpful in retaining hockey skills in the offseason, but they had more of an impact off the ice, strengthening the bonds between the players. Ferrara believes that has helped them execute his defensive strategy.

“This group was special, but not really necessarily because of the hockey play as much, but really just the team aspect to them,” he said.

“The end of last year and into the beginning of this year, you could just feel there was something special with them, just how they treat each other. They treat each other with respect, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as proud to coach a group of players, win or lose, as I am of them.”

Indoor track

Teams across D.C., Maryland and Virginia will be spending this week gearing up for championships that will crown the top performers before the opening of the spring outdoor season.

This winter, after many schools had limited chances to compete because of the pandemic, championships are operating with modifications.

The D.C. State Athletic Association will be hosting public and private schools on Feb. 20 at George Mason University after securing a new venue midway through the season. Perennial front-runners St. John’s and Archbishop Carroll are again likely to contend for the title, but after an irregular season, there could be unexpected dark horses in contention as well. Spectators will not be allowed at the event.

The D.C. Interstate Athletic Association, meanwhile, did not be host a championship this year because of coronavirus protocols.

Maryland public schools will compete for their state championship at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore. The biggest competition will come Friday during the 4A divisional state meet. The Howard girls and Walter Johnson boys, who won the 4A crowns last outdoor season in the spring, could be teams to beat. Spectators are not permitted, but the event will be live-streamed by the National Federation of High School Associations.

Virginia schools will get their state title shot at the Virginia High School League championships, which begin Feb. 25 with Class 5 and 6 in Virginia Beach. Competitions for other classes will be at Liberty University. The Battlefield boys are looking to build off a Class 6 outdoor title won with great balance last June.