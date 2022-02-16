Buchanan’s theatrics punctuated Wilson’s fourth DCIAA title in five years. The Tigers and Colts both advanced to the D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs later this month.

“I can’t even explain this. Ever since we lost [in 2020], I’ve wanted to come back and win,” Buchanan said. “People always talk about me being too emotional and stuff, and that’s cool. I’ll be the first to admit that I wear my heart on my sleeve, but I think that’s just how it is when you really love this [stuff].”

Wilson (25-4) lost to just one DCIAA team this season — a forfeit to Eastern because of coronavirus issues. But the Tigers’ journey to another title was not without adversity. Longtime coach Angelo Hernandez stepped down to become Dunbar’s athletic director. With Buchanan’s future uncertain — private schools were circling — Wilson went with an unproven commodity in longtime assistant Tee Johnson.

“Because of when I got hired, we got a late start on the year, but ever since I got it, we’ve been doing the only thing that I know, which is putting in the work,” Johnson said. “Being able to win a title in Year 1 is just a testament to the work.”

The Tigers pounced on the Colts early, taking a 15-7 lead that swelled to 21 following Buchanan’s dunk.

“We just made too many mental errors to have a chance at a championship against a team like Wilson,” Coolidge Coach Derrick Washington said.

Sophomore Robert Dockery was named tournament MVP after leading the way for Wilson with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Buchanan finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.