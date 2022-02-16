“With all due respect to the other teams in our league, we knew coming into the year that we would be here at the end of the year,” Dunbar Coach Shayla Williams said. “We obviously don’t take this win for granted, but we have our sights on a bigger goal. So until we can go out and compete with the Sidwells and St. John’s of the world, this is how we’ll celebrate.”
That opportunity is coming for the Crimson Tide. The D.C. State Athletic Association playoffs get underway Feb. 28.
Forward Kamari Campbell paced the Crimson Tide with 12 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and five blocks, earning tournament MVP honors.
“Winning MVP feels so good for me because I never would’ve guessed it coming into today,” she said. “Jailen [Hunter] has been our MVP all year, so being able to step up and help our team win while she was struggling and dealing with foul trouble was amazing.”
Dunbar leaned on its defense to suffocate the Bulldogs from the opening tip, forcing eight first-quarter turnovers and taking a 19-5 lead. The Bulldogs (15-5) trimmed their deficit to four in the third quarter before Dunbar freshman Emorean Thomas scored six of her game-high 19 points to seal the win.
“We’ve been historically bad in first quarters all year,” Banneker Coach Abby Sondak said. “Today it caught up with us.”
The Crimson Tide improved to 37-2 against conference opponents dating from the 2018-19 season.
Juniors Rhyan Baldwin (17 points) and Naki Cobb (15) led the Bulldogs.
