“Obviously he’s learning a lot right now and getting experience,” Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It was a big goal right in the first, good for us, good for him. He works every day hard. Happy for him.”

Washington’s next game is Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Snively has been a pleasant surprise for a Capitals team just trying to stay afloat. The 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward is a speedy skater with a knack for finding open ice and making the smart play. He has impressed so much since his recent call-up from Washington’s American Hockey League team in Hershey, Pa., that it’s fair to wonder whether Snively could be the Capitals’ 13th forward headed into the postseason in May.

Snively played a career-high 14:34 against Nashville and saw minutes on the second unit of the Capitals’ power play. He’s being put in positions to thrive, playing on the first or second forward lines.

“I train with him in the summers,” Evgeny Kuznetsov said in early February. Kuznetsov said he knows Snively “pretty well” and was happy to see him get a chance to play. “It is always nice to see how young players earn another game,” he said.

There’s still a long way to go before the Stanley Cup playoffs and any roster conversations. And right now, if the Capitals — who are missing T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha — can get healthy and don’t shake up their forward group, it appears Snively would be a long shot to make that roster.

However, if Washington decides to shed some contracts at the trade deadline March 21 or shuffle things around, it could create an opening.

Oshie has been on injured reserve for a month with an upper-body injury. He resumed skating this week in D.C. Mantha is working his way back from shoulder surgery in November, but Washington is hopeful he would be ready before or right at the start of the postseason.

Snively’s rising stock doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know him best. Since he was a kid, Snively trained under Wendy Marco, the founder of Cold Rush Hockey, one of the top hockey academies in Northern Virginia. Marco said it has been great to see Snively thrive and progress into an NHL player.

Marco remembers the first time Snively was on the ice with some of the Capitals in 2019, when he was part of a skating session that included Oshie, John Carlson and Lars Eller. The group participated in a race on the ice. Snively smoked them all.