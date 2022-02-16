There was no deferred money in the offer, according to a person with knowledge of the terms, which breaks from the Nationals’ tendency to coat long-term contracts with payment deferrals. Soto also confirmed these details to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas, who was first to report the offer. In an interview conducted and published in Spanish, the outfielder told Rojas that he and his agent, Scott Boras, feel that “at this time” it is best to go year-to-year and wait for free agency.

Soto, who turned 23 in October, can hit the open market at the end of the 2024 season. Thirteen years and $350 million carries an average annual value of about $27 million. With Major League Baseball in a lockout, Soto and the club — a combination of Mike Rizzo’s front office and an ownership group headed by Mark Lerner — cannot restart discussions until the work stoppage lifts.

Soto finished second in National League most valuable player voting in 2021, logging 29 homers and a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .313/.465/.534. He is considered one of the league’s best hitters, making it apt to frame his future earnings in comparison to the game’s top stars.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Outfielder Bryce Harper, the Nation League’s reigning MVP, signed a 13-year, $330 million deal in 2019 with the Philadelphia Phillies at the age of 26. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who finished just behind Soto in MVP voting, signed a 14-year, $340 million extension with the San Diego Padres at 22 years old in February 2021. In the spring of 2019, outfielder Mike Trout, then 27, signed a 12-year, $430 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels, which stands as the largest contract in the sport’s history. And earlier this winter, starter Max Scherzer, Soto’s former teammate, broke the average annual value record by inking a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets (more than $43 million annually).

What does that all mean for Soto? It’s hard to tell.

If he eventually goes to free agency, he will be a year younger than Harper was when he signed with the Phillies. Tatis, on the other hand, opted for very lucrative security rather than betting on himself for an even bigger payday down the line. Some have floated that Soto will ultimately command a record-setting $500 million deal. It is a staggering number that would put the annual value and term length on the player’s terms. Often, players have to sacrifice one of those to juice the other. Soto, though, may be the rare talent who can command both.

In his interview with ESPN, Soto said he still envisions his future in Washington. He has shared similar sentiments across the past few years. The difference here was that, instead of just saying negotiations are Boras’s job, as he typically has, Soto publicly stated his interest in testing free agency in three years. The Nationals would then have to compete against other teams and Soto’s and Boras’s valuation.

In the meantime, putting the critical factor of money aside, they can begin to lure the young star with a swift and effective rebuild.