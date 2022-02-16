Lynch is a partner in the firm’s litigation department. She served as attorney general from 2015 to 2017, becoming the first African-American woman to hold the office. Lynch has worked previously with the NFL, leading the league’s investigation into allegations made by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder about his former limited partners.
Karp previously has represented the league in a variety of matters, including concussion-related litigation.
Flores filed his lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing the NFL and teams of discriminating against Black coaches and denying them equal opportunity. Flores named the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos while listing the 29 other teams as potential defendants. Flores was fired by the Dolphins last month after a second straight winning season.
The league and the teams named in the lawsuit have denied Flores’s allegations. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the league won’t “take anything off the table” as it seeks to address its diversity issues following a hiring cycle this offseason in which only one of the nine head coaching vacancies leaguewide was filled by a Black coach.
“I put the legal claims and the legal process to the side,” Goodell said in Inglewood, Calif., at his annual news conference during Super Bowl week. “That’ll be handled by lawyers. To me, it’s more important for us to sort of listen to [Flores], understand what he and other coaches are going through, what our clubs are going through … and also, again, reevaluate everything we’re doing.”
